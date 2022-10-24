Sportsbooks Predict Brady, Rodgers To Retire from NFL in 2023

It’s been a disappointing season for two of the NFL’s best all-time quarterbacks.

The best online sportsbooks are predicting that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will retire from the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Entering Week 8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four of their previous five games while the Green Bay Packers have dropped three in a row.

Given the age of both quarterbacks, it is a reasonable assumption that both veterans will call it a career once the season is over.

Scroll down to learn more about the odds of Brady and Rodgers retiring, along with NFL futures bets available online.

Tom Brady’s Odds to Retire in 2023

After coming out of his brief retirement at the beginning of 2022, Brady has struggled in Tampa Bay.

In fact, with the Bucs sitting at 3-4, Brady has posted a losing record through seven games for the first time since 2002.

Even though Brady recently stated that he doesn’t see himself retiring any time soon, BetOnline is offering +300 odds for Brady to remain in the NFL as of Week 1 of the 2023 season.

For a complete breakdown of the odds for Tom Brady retiring in 2023, check out the chart below.

Tom Brady To Retire Odds Play Yes -500 No +300

Aaron Rodgers to Retire in 2023

Early in the preseason, Rodgers hinted that his NFL career could be coming to an end fairly soon.

With the Packers struggling to keep pace in the NFC North race, Rodgers could decide to call it quits earlier than he originally anticipated.

Through seven games, Rodgers has been a shell of his former self.

During that span, he’s averaged a career-low 6.5 yards per attempt. His 40.5 QBR currently ranks 26th in the NFL and also represents the worst mark of his career as an NFL starter.

He has also guided the Packers to a losing record (3-4) through seven games for the first time in his career.

BetOnline, one of the best NFL betting sites is also offering +200 odds for Rodgers to continue playing in 2023.

The Packers’ quarterback signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension in the offseason.

To view the odds of Aaron Rodgers retiring, check out the chart below.

Aaron Rodgers To Retire Odds Play Yes -300 No +200

Who Is The Best Bet To Retire In 2023?

Given that Rodgers recently signed a $200 million extension that is slated to keep him in Green Bay through the 2026 season, it’s hard to see the Packers’ quarterbacks hanging it up.

On the other hand, one has to wonder how long Brady will continue to play in the NFL.

At age 45, the Buccaneers’ quarterback is the longest tenured player in the league and is more than five years older than the NFL’s next-oldest player.

With personal troubles starting to affect his play on the field, Brady would be a prime candidate to retire following the 2022 season.

Instead of eating the juice on Brady’s retirement, bettors can find more value on Rodgers remaining in the league at +200.

Take Rodgers to continue playing in the NFL in 2023.