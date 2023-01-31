Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, literally and figuratively.

The billionaire bought Twitter in 2022 and has quickly emerged as one of the most followed accounts on the app.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Musk has a strong chance of surpassing Barack Obama as the most followed account on Twitter by the end of 2023. At -400 odds, the best sports betting sites are giving Musk an 81.8 percent chance of having the most followed Twitter account by the end of the year.

Below, we’ll break down the Twitter accounts that could have the most followers by the end of 2023.

Odds for Most Followed Twitter Account At The End of 2023

The race for the most followed account on Twitter is tight. The best online sportsbooks have Twitter owner Elon Musk the favorite to take over in most followers.

In 2022, Twitter was purchased by the business magnate for $44 billion. According to Musk, he purchased the platform as part of his grander vision of creating a super app in Western markets.

However, Barack Obama currently has the most followers with 133.3 million followers. Musk is in a close second with 127.2 million followers, followed by Justin Bieber at 113.8 million.

Despite being the second-most followed account on Twitter, Musk is favored to have the most followers by the end of 2023 at -450 odds while Obama has +400 odds to win the race.

Aside from Obama and Musk, Donald Trump (+1800), Christiano Ronaldo (+1200), and Narendra Modi (+1400) are among the Twitter accounts with the best odds to finish the year with the most followers.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift all own +4000 odds to end the year with the most followers on Twitter.

