The excitement for the 2023 NFL season is in the air, and football fans are already planning their fantasy leagues. The stakes are high, and the question on everyone’s minds is: Who will emerge as the top quarterback in fantasy football? Is it Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or A N Other? It’s a question with many facets, and we’ve taken a comprehensive look to bring you a detailed analysis of the contenders.

Here at The Sports Daily, we’ve put together our in-house odds for the Fantasy QB1. Meanwhile, BetOnline has set the betting lines for various categories including Most Passing Yards, Most Passing TDs, and Most QB Rushing Yards for the season. Let’s dive into the odds, team dynamics, individual growth, and other relevant factors for each quarterback in the race.

Complete List of Odds to be Top Scoring NFL Fantasy Quarterback in 2023

Quarterback Odds Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) +300 Patrick Mahomes (KC Chiefs) +450 Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) +500 Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) +700 Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) +900 Daniel Jones (NY Giants) +1200 Justin Herbert (LA Chargers) +1200 Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) +1600 Any Other +700

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +300

: +300 Most Passing Yards Odds: +1800

+1800 Most Passing TDs Odds : +500

: +500 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: +1100

Josh Allen’s powerful arm and agility make him a standout contender. Finishing second in overall fantasy points last season, he is now the favorite to be the top scoring quarterback in fantasy in 2023.

He’s grown into a leader on a team that continues to improve around him. Expect Allen to make a strong push, especially in the rushing department. But also be on the lookout for Dalton Kincaid, who could become one of Allen’s favorite targets after he has been gushing about the rookie tight end at training camp.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +450

: +450 Most Passing Yards Odds : +250

: +250 Most Passing TDs Odds : +300

: +300 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: +5000

Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes has a proven track record. He was last year’s QB1, the top scoring fantasy football quarterback.

With a more than capable supporting cast and top notch coaching, Mahomes is likely to maintain or even exceed his stellar performance last year. Our odds suggest he has a probability of roughly 18% to be the top scoring QB again in 2023.

He’s the clear leader in passing yardage and touchdowns odds, but doesn’t get as much work with his legs as other top contenders. So to be the top scoring fantasy quarterback he’s going to have to rely on his arm and probably Travis Kelce to get it done. But we certainly wouldn’t count that out.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +500

: +500 Most Passing Yards Odds : +3300

: +3300 Most Passing TDs Odds : +3300

: +3300 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: +375

Jalen Hurts is making waves with his dynamic play. The Eagles have built a fast-paced offense around him, capitalizing on his rushing ability. The QB sneak with Hurts under center is almost unstoppable and keeps the Eagles on the field for extended drives.

With odds of +500 to be the top scoring fantasy QB, Hurts will have to do it with his legs. Odds of +3300 to throw for the most yards or most TDs is telling of the Eagles’ gameplan with Hurts as the signal caller.

Don’t be surprised if Hurts matches his 13 rushing TDs from last year, and finds himself close to the top of fantasy pile again in 2023.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +700

: +700 Most Passing Yards Odds : +900

: +900 Most Passing TDs Odds : +500

: +500 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: N/A

Joe Burrow’s rise to stardom has been rapid. Guiding his team to a Super Bowl appearance a couple of seasons ago and developing chemistry with his receivers, his future looks bright.

It could be argued that the Bengals wide receiver corps is the best in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both monsters, and complement each other nicely. Burrow knows how to find them in the end zone too. Burrow trailed only Patrick Mahomes in the league for passing TDs last year. It would be no surprise to see him beat 36 passing touchdowns this year.

Finishing fourth in fantasy scoring in 2022, Burrow has odds of +700 to go a few places better this year.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +900

: +900 Most Passing Yards Odds : +2800

: +2800 Most Passing TDs Odds : +2500

: +2500 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: +275

Though Lamar Jackson’s odds might seem less favorable in passing categories, his unique rushing ability keeps him in contention. A healthy season and improved offensive line may see him bounce back to his MVP form.

With his new five-year contract extension worth $255 million under his belt, Ravens fans will expect Lamar to impress. He’s promised fans that they’ll see the best of his passing game this year too. He went as far to say as he would break the league record for passing yards by throwing for 6,000 yards. This would eclipse Peyton Manning’s record of 5,411 yards by some distance.

Maybe that’s not a realistic goal, and at +2800 to have the league’s most passing yards, sportsbooks don’t quite believe either. However, he is just +900 to be the top fantasy QB this season. If he stays healthy and ups his passing game, the dual-threat QB could potentially see his name atop the pile.

Daniel Jones, NY Giants

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +1200

: +1200 Most Passing Yards Odds : +10000

: +10000 Most Passing TDs Odds : +10000

: +10000 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: +900

Everybody laughing at Daniel Jones acts like they wouldn’t also trip after running 70 yards at full speed pic.twitter.com/uroXCQdW4w — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 23, 2020

Daniel Jones is on the rise. With new weapons and a tailored offensive scheme, he’s poised to make significant progress.

That seems to be the opinion of our oddsmakers anyway, who have odds of +1200 for Jones to be this year’s top scoring fantasy QB. That translates to a roughly 8% of chance of doing so. That might surprise a few, but plenty of experts are expecting a big fantasy year from Jones.

His rushing yards odds indicate potential as a dual-threat QB, and for good reason. Last season, he rushed for 708 yds and 7 touchdowns. That was enough to put him within a few points of Josh Allen in the rushing game. He’ll need to improve his passing statistics, but Jones could be a sneaky pick at these odds to lead scoring among quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert, LA Chargers

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +1200

: +1200 Most Passing Yards Odds : +450

: +450 Most Passing TDs Odds : +900

: +900 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: N/A

Justin Herbert is loaded with potential. He’s among the favorites to lead the league in passing yards and TDs, and with his arm that’s not a surprise.

We mentioned the Bengals wideout corps earlier and the Chargers could also make a case for being one of the best in the NFL. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and rookie Quentin Johnston, Herbert is not short on targets. And that’s before we mention one of the best receiving backs in the league in Austin Ekeler.

Herbert trailed just Patrick Mahomes in passing yards last year, and it would not be a shock if he went better this year at odds of +450. In doing so, he could also trouble the top fantasy quarterbacks at juicy odds of +1200.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy QB1 Odds : +1600

: +1600 Most Passing Yards Odds : +2800

: +2800 Most Passing TDs Odds : +1600

: +1600 Most QB Rushing Yards Odds: N/A

Dak Prescott returns from injury with something to prove. Dallas’ potent offense gives him a platform to showcase his talent, and though his odds of +1600 are modest, Prescott’s upside is considerable.

Prescott averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game last year, but he was banged up throughout the year. If we get a healthy Dak, he could prove to be a value pick in your fantasy drafts.

Any Other

Fantasy QB1 Odds: +700

This category covers the field and allows for unexpected stars to emerge. With talents like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, and other notable players not in the main odds, the potential for surprises always looms large.

TSD Commentary



“Our in-house odds and analysis suggest that Josh Allen is the frontrunner to dominate the fantasy landscape this year,” says Nick Raffoul, lead editor at TSD. “Allen’s powerful arm, agility, and impressive performance last season have solidified his position as the favorite. His ability to lead the Buffalo Bills and make a strong push in both passing and rushing makes him an exciting and reliable choice for fantasy managers.”

The road to being the top quarterback in fantasy football for 2023 is filled with exciting prospects and intriguing storylines. From two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes to rising stars like Jalen Hurts, the race is wide open.

With individual growth, team improvements, and the unpredictability of the NFL, this season promises to be thrilling.

