Sportsline horse racing experts Michelle Yu and Gene Menez have released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This 20-horse race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Sportsline Kentucky Derby Picks are below.

Sportsline Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Forte (+325) is the odds-on favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown. Forte has won six of his seven career starts and his last five. Tapit Trice (+600) has second-shortest odds, followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200).

Michelle Yu’s exacta box is Forte, Skinner, Practical Move, Angel of Empire, and Derma Sotogake. Meanwhile, Gene Menez’s exacta box is Verifying, Two Phil’s, Angel of Empire, and Derma Sotogake.

Forte (+325)

“For me, the box is the best way to go. I’m using Forte as the favorite in my box just because he’s been very impressive,” Yu said. “I don’t want to knock him just because I hate favorites, which is generally what I do.” Forte’s highest Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) was 100.

His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Florida Derby (Grade 1), 2023 Fountain of Youth (Grade 2), and the 2022 Hopeful (Grade 1). At the Florida Derby last month, Forte defeated Mage and Cyclone Mischief. More Sportsline Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Angel of Empire (+800)

Furthermore, Angel of Empire is Yu and Menez’s top pick to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. “My top pick in the Derby is going to be Angel of Empire. He’s improving, if you throw out his lone grass start,” Menez said. “He’s actually improved with every race. And he’s coming off a tremendous victory in the Arkansas Derby, where he finished his last 1/8 mile in the fastest 1/8 mile of any Kentucky Derby contender.

“He’s proven he can run inside and behind horses. … He also has Flavien Prat, one of the top jockeys out there.” Angel of Empire is racing from the No. 14 gate position. He was sired by Classic Empire out of the To Honor and Serve mare Armony’s Angel. This horse was trained by Brad Cox and won the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2) as well. Angel of Empire is one of Menez’s exacta picks.

Verifying (+1200)

Verifying is one of Menez’s value picks. “I’m using Verifying, who entering Monday was probably going to be my top pick, but he drew on the side No. 2,” added Menez. “Not ideal, but I’m still going to stick with him because he’s got the early speed to be forwardly placed.” Verifying has never won a Grade 1 race.

He has raced at Belmont at Aqueduct, Keeneland, Oaklawn Park, and Saratoga. His wins include victories at Oaklawn Park and Saratoga. His best BSF was 97. Verifying recorded a 93 BSF at the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1). He finished second behind Tapit Trice. For a more in-depth analysis on Sportsline Kentucky Derby picks, go to CBS Sports.

