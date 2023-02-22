MLB News and Rumors

Spring Training: 2 MLB Lineups Loaded Like Braves, Balanced As Astros

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
mlb top midtier lineups

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros potentially have loaded lineups entering the 2023 MLB campaign. 

The Braves placed second in home runs and third in runs scored last season. They may have lost Dansby Swanson but could gain more by having Ozzie Albies for a full ride and adding catcher Sean Murphy.

The defending World Series-champion Astros should again benefit from a balanced roster. Yordan Alvarez has MVP potential and Jose Alltuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker remain prime-time performers. 

The offenses for the Braves and Astros should carry them through the summer and boost their postseason bids.

They are not the only offensive threats that could wreak havoc by next fall.

Here’s a quick look at the lineups for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, two other teams whose offense could steadily improve before ending next season as two top run producers. 

Los Angeles Angels

Any team that fields Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is a threat to win any regular-season series. Two of the best hitters of their generations, the duo weaponizes the Angels’ batting order.

Throw in Anthony Rendon and that’s a power trio all general managers yearn to possess, especially if the Angels break recent trends and qualify for the postseason.

Taylor Ward, Jared Walsh and reasonable off-season additions Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury give the Angels a deep batting order.

Will this be the season the Angels finally remain healthy up and down the lineup?

If they do, the Angels, who have not finished above .500 in seven seasons, could contend for their first ALDS appearance since 2014.

They could have the offense to get it done.

Philadelphia Phillies

Considering they earned an NL pennant last season, the Phillies could have been so much better.

  • Nick Castellanos was not Nick Castellanos.
  • Alec Bohm suffered a down season.
  • Inconsistencies stifled then-rookie Bryson Stott and Rhys Hoskins.

If those players produce and provide depth to the Phillies’ already proven lineup, watch out NL East. Stalled, at times, with those players’ struggles last season, the Phillies still ranked seventh in runs scored.

Outside of the Braves and Astros, the Phillies could – should – have the third-best lineup in MLB.

Topics  
Angels Astros Braves MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
mlb top midtier lineups

Spring Training: 2 MLB Lineups Loaded Like Braves, Balanced As Astros

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5min
MLB News and Rumors
Donovan Solano
Twins sign second baseman Donovan Solano
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Edwin Rios and Justin Wilson signed to $1 million contracts
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas Rangers sign outfielder Robbie Grossman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MCCARVER
Two-time MLB All-Star catcher Tim McCarver dies at age of 81
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Angels sign pitcher Matt Moore
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Padres sign starting pitcher Michael Wacha
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top