The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros potentially have loaded lineups entering the 2023 MLB campaign.

The Braves placed second in home runs and third in runs scored last season. They may have lost Dansby Swanson but could gain more by having Ozzie Albies for a full ride and adding catcher Sean Murphy.

The defending World Series-champion Astros should again benefit from a balanced roster. Yordan Alvarez has MVP potential and Jose Alltuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker remain prime-time performers.

The offenses for the Braves and Astros should carry them through the summer and boost their postseason bids.

They are not the only offensive threats that could wreak havoc by next fall.

Here’s a quick look at the lineups for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, two other teams whose offense could steadily improve before ending next season as two top run producers.

Los Angeles Angels

Any team that fields Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is a threat to win any regular-season series. Two of the best hitters of their generations, the duo weaponizes the Angels’ batting order.

Throw in Anthony Rendon and that’s a power trio all general managers yearn to possess, especially if the Angels break recent trends and qualify for the postseason.

Taylor Ward, Jared Walsh and reasonable off-season additions Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury give the Angels a deep batting order.

Will this be the season the Angels finally remain healthy up and down the lineup?

If they do, the Angels, who have not finished above .500 in seven seasons, could contend for their first ALDS appearance since 2014.

They could have the offense to get it done.

Bucket hat szn pic.twitter.com/I2VOwnprWi — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 21, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies

Considering they earned an NL pennant last season, the Phillies could have been so much better.

Nick Castellanos was not Nick Castellanos.

Alec Bohm suffered a down season.

Inconsistencies stifled then-rookie Bryson Stott and Rhys Hoskins.

If those players produce and provide depth to the Phillies’ already proven lineup, watch out NL East. Stalled, at times, with those players’ struggles last season, the Phillies still ranked seventh in runs scored.

Outside of the Braves and Astros, the Phillies could – should – have the third-best lineup in MLB.