Spurs Agree to Four-Year Extension With De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox, point guard of the San Antonio Spurs, has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $229 million contract extension with the organization. The final year of the deal does not include a player option, meaning Fox will be tied to the Spurs through the 2029–30 season. San Antonio acquired the one-time All-Star at last season’s NBA Trade Deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Sacramento Kings.

This extension comes as a surprise to some peers around the league. Especially considering Fox will now be earning more than stars like Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, and Devin Booker. With this move, the Spurs are placing significant faith in De’Aaron Fox as a cornerstone of their franchise moving forward.

San Antonio Spurs Agree to Four-Year, $229 Million Contract Extension With Point Guard, De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox’s Career Numbers

While there are still questions about his fit in San Antonio, there’s no denying what De’Aaron Fox has accomplished in his career. Widely regarded as one of the most electrifying guards in the league, the former steals champion has averaged 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.

Fox’s three-point shooting remains a weakness. The former Sacramento Kings guard is a career 33.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc. However, his offensive effectiveness comes from his agility, quick first step, and ability to create separation. The Spurs are banking on this production translating into a strong partnership alongside their superstar phenom, Victor Wembanyama.

Can He Be the Secondary Star for the San Antonio Spurs?

The Wembanyama–Fox pairing will certainly be one to watch going into next season. Offensively, their combination should create serious matchup problems for opposing defenses. On the defensive end, Wembanyama’s height and shot-blocking presence will continue to anchor the paint. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox brings energy and disruption on the perimeter.

However, some challenges may arise. Fox thrives in an up-tempo system and relies heavily on his athleticism, while San Antonio has traditionally favored a more methodical offensive approach. The key question is whether Fox can adjust his game to fit the Spurs’ system.

Still, on paper, the San Antonio Spurs now look like a legitimate playoff team in the competitive Western Conference. Especially with a core that includes Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. Could this extension eventually be viewed as an overpay? Possibly. However, it also has the potential to mark the beginning of a dynamic star duo in the NBA.