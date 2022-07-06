Spurs claim Isaiah Roby off waivers from Thunder

The Spurs have claimed Isaiah Roby off waivers. San Antonio claimed the forward days after Oklahoma City parted ways with him. Had Thunder G.M. San Presti left Roby on the active roster, he would have earned $1.9 million. Though, Oklahoma City had to clear up space for Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams.

The former Nebraska forward was selected 45th overall by the Pistons in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the team traded Roby, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Mavericks for Deividas Sirvydis.

When Roby signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract with the Mavericks on Aug. 6, 2019, the front office had high expectations for the developing player. On Jan. 24, 2020, the Mavs decided to trade him to the Thunder for Justin Patton and cash. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 45 games played, Isaiah Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Isaiah Roby recorded his best performances last season

Despite missing games last season due to a knee injury, Roby still averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game and 51% shooting from the field. In three games played with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate, the forward averaged 14.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game. He led the Blue in rebounds and blocks.

On Mar. 2, in the Thunder’s 119-107 win over the Nuggets, Roby scored a then career-high 26 points in 34 minutes played. Additionally, in the Thunder’s 134-131 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on Mar. 28, the forward scored a team-high and career-high 30 points in 38 minutes played. Roby was 4-for-5 from 3-point range in both contests. Other news concerning Isaiah Roby is on the main page.

Gorgui Dieng is another solid addition for the Spurs

On Monday, on top of signing the 24-year-old forward, the team also signed Gorgui Dieng to a one-year deal. According to multiple sources, the contract is a veteran-minimum deal. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in a total of 44 games played, the ninth-year veteran averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game.

Furthermore, he shot 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range. Similar to Dieng, Isaiah Roby is an outside threat. He shot 44% from beyond the arc last season. His terrific performances against the Nuggets and Trail Blazers were good enough to amuse coach Gregg Popovich. That’s for sure.

The Spurs’ frontcourt is in excellent shape right now. After finishing 34-48 (.415) and ranking 10th overall in the Western Conference last season, the team can no longer delay a rebuild. Trading Dejounte Murray to the Hawks was the first step. They could not afford him. Other articles related to Isaiah Roby or Gorgui Dieng are on the main page.

