St. John’s Fires Mike Anderson, Targets Iona Coach Rick Pitino

Dan Girolamo
Iona University head coach Rick Pitino stands and looks.

On Friday, St. John’s fired head coach Mike Anderson, and CBS’s Jon Rothstein reports that Iona head coach Rick Pitino will be the school’s top target.

The firing comes one day after St. John’s lost 72-70 to Marquette in the Big East tournament quarterfinals.

Mike Anderson Out At St. John’s

After four seasons, Anderson is out as the head coach of St. John’s. The loss in the Big East quarterfinals dropped Anderson’s team to 18-15 with a 7-13 conference record. The Red Storm will miss the NCAA Tournament.

During Anderson’s tenure, the Red Storm went 68-56 with zero appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Since the 2015-2016 season, St. John’s has only made the NCAA Tournament once (2018-2019).

St. John’s Targetting Iona Head Coach Rick Pitino

With Anderson out, St. John’s will turn their attention toward hiring Iona’s Pitino, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In three seasons at Iona, Pitino holds a 62-21 record with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Over four decades of coaching experience, Pitino won two National Championships with Kentucky and Louisville. However, the Louisville championship was vacated due to a sex scandal. Pitino was fired from Louisville in 2018 after a federal investigation involving bribes to recruits.

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
