St. John’s Fires Mike Anderson, Targets Iona Coach Rick Pitino

On Friday, St. John’s fired head coach Mike Anderson, and CBS’s Jon Rothstein reports that Iona head coach Rick Pitino will be the school’s top target.

The firing comes one day after St. John’s lost 72-70 to Marquette in the Big East tournament quarterfinals.

Sources: St. John's has parted ways with Mike Anderson. Iona's Rick Pitino is expected to be a primary candidate to be his replacement. The school has spent the last few weeks vetting Pitino's potential candidacy for the job. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2023

Mike Anderson Out At St. John’s

After four seasons, Anderson is out as the head coach of St. John’s. The loss in the Big East quarterfinals dropped Anderson’s team to 18-15 with a 7-13 conference record. The Red Storm will miss the NCAA Tournament.

During Anderson’s tenure, the Red Storm went 68-56 with zero appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Since the 2015-2016 season, St. John’s has only made the NCAA Tournament once (2018-2019).

St. John’s Targetting Iona Head Coach Rick Pitino

With Anderson out, St. John’s will turn their attention toward hiring Iona’s Pitino, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In three seasons at Iona, Pitino holds a 62-21 record with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Over four decades of coaching experience, Pitino won two National Championships with Kentucky and Louisville. However, the Louisville championship was vacated due to a sex scandal. Pitino was fired from Louisville in 2018 after a federal investigation involving bribes to recruits.

