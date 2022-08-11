The PGA Tour hasn’t featured a field this strong in nearly three weeks but with a $15 million purse on the line, the top golfers are back in action at TPC Southwind this weekend.

The St. Jude’s Championship will tee off on Thursday August 11 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. St. Jude’s will kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which offers an $18 payout to the winner. While Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx rankings with 3,556 points, Rory McIlroy is actually favored to win this weekend at TPC Southwind.

Read on for the best St. Jude Championship 2022 odds, predictions and our expert golf picks.

How to Watch St. Jude Championship 2022

There will be more prize money up for grabs at the 2022 St. Jude Championship than usual this year.

The 2022 St. Jude Championship purse has been upped to $15 million, a 30 percent increase, with the winner earning $ 2.7 million.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 St. Jude Championship in the US and everything you need to know about this week’s PGA Tour event.

🏌 FedEx Cup Playoff Event: St. Jude Championship 2022

St. Jude Championship 2022 📅 St. Jude Championship 2022 Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 🏆 St. Jude Championship 2021 Winner: Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer 🕙 Tee Times Start: 8:15 am ET

8:15 am ET 💰 St. Jude Championship Purse: $15,000,000

$15,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Southwind | Memphis, Tennessee

TPC Southwind | Memphis, Tennessee 🎲 St. Jude Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Patrick Cantlay +1800 | Justin Thomas +1800

St. Jude Championship Course | TPC Southwind Preview

While TPC Southwind will host a playoff event for the first time, it’s a familiar stop on the PGA Tour, as the St. Jude Classic was played there for three decades.

A par-70 course, TPC Southwind stretches 7,244 yards long and features narrow fairways.

The play can be fairly tough at times with the water being a danger on about half the holes. Players will also have to maneuver their way around over 90 bunkers on the course this weekend.

Winning will require both length and accuracy off the tee, along with a strong short game on the Bermuda greens.

St. Jude Championship 2022 Odds

Despite being sixth on the FedEx Cup rankings and 1,452 points behind the lead Rory McIlroy is the odds-on favorite to win at St. Jude’s Championship with +1100 odds. While the world’s No.1 player, Scottie Scheffler comes in slightly behind with +1200 odds to win the first leg.

Despite rumors that he’s signed a $100 million deal with LIV Golf, Cameron Smith will be in action at TPC Southwind on Thursday.

Smith is among five different golfers with +1800 odds to win the St. Jude’s Championship. 2021 St. Jude’s champion Patrick Cantlay and 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas are also among the golfers in that group.

The pair have +1800 odds heading into Thursday.

St. Jude Championship Golfers St. Jude Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Scottie Scheffler +1200 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Justin Thomas +1800 Cameron Smith +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Jon Rahm +2000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 Tony Finau +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Sungjae Im +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Collin Morikawa +3300 Cameron Young +3500 Viktor Hovaland +3500 Jordan Spieth +4000

St. Jude Championship Expert Golf Picks

Rory McIlroy has been the favorite to win several events down the stretch of the PGA Tour season and for good reason.

In 2022, he enters the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a chance to make history. With another victory, McIlroy will become the first golfer in history to win the FedEx Cup three times.

After winning in 2016 and 2019, McIlroy is setting up for his third Tour Championship win.

While he’s never won the St. Jude’s Championship, McIlroy has been in great form as of late. He leads the field over the past 24 rounds in Par 4s from 450-500 yards. With six holes at TPC Southwind at this range, McIlroy will have an edge on the greens on Thursday.

McIlroy also leads the field with bogey avoidance during that same span. At TPC Southwind, there are six holes with above-bogey percentages.

McIlroy has been in contention in every major championship this season, finishing 3rd at the British Open, 2nd at Augusta, 8th at the PGA Championship and T5 at the US Open. However, he has yet to get his big breakthrough win.

Look for that to happen this weekend.

Take the in-form Rory McIlroy to win the 2022 St. Jude’s Championship.

