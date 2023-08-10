ESPN’s flagship college football program, College GameDay, is welcoming a new face, but he’s no stranger to fans of the network. “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, a recognized figure for his frequent contributions to Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter “Bad Beats” segment, is sliding into the betting analyst role for the 2023 season. And with his impressive resume, the transition promises seamless entertainment and expertise for viewers.

‘Stanford Steve’ Joins College GameDay

Coughlin’s addition to College GameDay is more than just a fresh face—it’s a strategic move. As college football and sports betting intertwine more closely, ESPN taps into Coughlin’s betting acumen to keep audiences informed and engaged. With this move, fans can anticipate “Steve’s 6-Pack,” a new segment offering his top weekly bets. Additionally, Coughlin will provide insights on College Football Live each Friday, straight from the GameDay host site.

Welcome to the team, @StanfordSteve82! 🎉 Coughlin joins @CollegeGameDay for the 2023 season as the show’s college football betting analyst Details: https://t.co/XPYkxevoUu pic.twitter.com/MyVuFsDAYU — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 10, 2023

ESPN’s senior vice president of production, Lee Fitting, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm. “Stanford Steve’s passion for college football is undeniable,” he shared. “His dual expertise—both in the sport and in betting—makes him a perfect addition, allowing us to cater to our dedicated fans.”

For Coughlin, this role is akin to a homecoming. As a former tight end for the Stanford Cardinals from 1996-2000, he recalled his college days, expressing his excitement. “Watching College GameDay was a Saturday morning ritual during my Stanford years. Now, joining this team? I’m beyond excited. Charlotte, gear up for Week 1!”

‘Stanford Steve’ Replaces Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica After FOX Move

His journey to this pivotal role began in Ansonia, Conn. After his tenure at Stanford University, Coughlin’s career trajectory took him to ESPN Radio for an 11-year stint. In 2004, he climbed aboard the ESPN ship as a production assistant. But by 2009, his talents had him partnering with the likes of Van Pelt and Ryen Russillo on their ESPN Radio show.

Coughlin’s promotion does come on the heels of Chris “The Bear” Fallica’s departure. Fallica, a fixture in the betting analyst role, transitioned to Fox earlier in the year. But as College GameDay reshuffles, only Coughlin fills the void left by exits from several other familiar faces. The remaining lineup sees a return of stalwarts such as host Rece Davis, analysts like Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, and insiders like Pete Thamel.

While Fallica’s move to Fox marked a significant shift for ESPN, it’s clear the network is doubling down on its commitment to college football fans. Sports betting, now firmly embedded in the landscape of college football, finds a competent ambassador in Coughlin. His “Bad Beats” segment with Van Pelt on SportsCenter already showcased a flair for the odds and an engaging delivery.

As College GameDay kicks off its 37th season and dives into the “Battle of the Carolinas,” viewers have much to anticipate. With “Stanford Steve” Coughlin onboard, Saturdays promise a blend of insightful analysis, winning bets, and top-tier entertainment. College football fans, the wait is almost over—get ready for a fresh, yet familiar, take on the games you love.

