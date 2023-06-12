The reeling Florida Panthers did not receive an update on star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who could be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Shifting back to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights possess a 3-1 series advantage in the best-of-seven NHL championship series.

During Saturday’s 3-2, Game 3 home loss, Tkachuk, suffering from an undisclosed injury, remained on the bench for the opening 10:41 of the third period. He skated for the final 2:26 after the Panthers pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in favor of an extra attacker.

“Just trying to find a way to go out there and make it work tonight and came up just probably a second short,” Tkachuk said Saturday, as reported by NHL.com. “Time ran out there with me and [forward Sam Bennett] whacking away, so two more seconds there, you never know.”

Tkachuk, 25, paces the Panthers with 24 postseason points, including 11 goals. In 79 regular-season outings, Tkachuk compiled a team-high 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists).

Panthers coach Paul Maurice also failed to provide an update on Eetu Luostarinen. The top-six center sustained an undisclosed injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 24.

Maurice said he will focus on “situational” coaching Tuesday.

“There are players who will play just power play here (and) there are guys who will stay on for offensive zone draws,” he said. “There are different styles of center, winger, you can play with to kind of put them in a position to be good at what they can be good at.”

“There’s in someways an advantage to the team down 3-1, in terms of the freedom mentally you can play with.” Florida Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice speaks on how his team can get back into the #StanleyCup Final series. pic.twitter.com/bTBd7fh82j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2023

Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy Eager To Celebrate Anniversary With Cup

One year ago, Wednesday, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy started his new gig.

If the Golden Knights earn a win Tuesday, Cassidy could earmark the personal milestone with a victory celebration featuring a unique prize: the Stanley Cup.

“We’re not there yet, but before you can get to 16 wins, you’ve got to get to 15, and we did,” Cassidy said, as reported by NHL.com. “So, we’re one away. We understand that and that’s the rewarding part. Now, if you’re able to do it, I think (forward Jonathan) Marchessault said it, you’re considered a winner forever. You’ve won. That would be the ultimate reward for me is to be part of a team that won as a team and played as a team.

“But like I said, we’ve got some work to do.”

The odds favor Vegas.

In Stanley Cup history, only one team, the 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs, rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to capture the Cup.

“The rewarding part is seeing it all come together at the right time.” Bruce Cassidy reflects on how enjoyable it’s been coaching the Vegas Golden Knights this season. pic.twitter.com/RERshHiS6t — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2023

Jonathan Marchessault Leads Conn Smythe Trophy Odds

With 24 points in 21 playoff appearances, Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is the overwhelming favorite to capture the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the postseason’s most valuable player.

With goals in four straight outings, Marchessault also drew an assist on William Karlsson’s game-winning goal Saturday.

Here are the odds for the top candidates, according to ESPN:

Player, Conn Smythe Trophy Odds

Jonathan Marchessault, -600

Adin Hill, +1000

Jack Eichel, +1200

Mark Stone, +1800

Matthew Tkachuk, +1800

Sergei Bobrovsky, +2000

William Karlsson, +10000

Chandler Stephenson, +15000

Shea Theodore, +20000

Carter Verhaeghe, +20000

Aleksander Barkov, +25000

Alex Pietrangelo, +25000

Reilly Smith, +25000

Anthony Duclair, +30000

Brandon Montour, +30000

Ivan Barbashev, +30000

Sam Bennett, +40000

Sam Reinhart, +40000

Nick Cousins, +50000

Aaron Ekblad, +50000