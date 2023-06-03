NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights Opening NHL Finals Saturday

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day

One Stanley Cup qualifier, the Vegas Golden Knights, is based in the desert. The other, the Florida Panthers, is from the deep South.

What perfect settings for the 2023 NHL finals, sand and palm trees.

Get ready, the puck is set to drop for the gritty Golden Knights facing off against the late-rising Panthers. Unlike the NBA Finals, ice hockey’s version promises to be a highly competitive series.

Game 1 is set for Saturday in Sin City …

It’s almost time for the players to put on their party sweaters …

If you don’t know something about this series, Dano does …

While humble Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is on a “Quest” …

Sam Bennett promises to remain focused and intense …

“People” reports Matthew Tkachuk’s star will keep rising …

NHL insiders remain impressed with Jack Eichel developing into a complete player …

Radko Gudas, the Panthers’ heavyweight, said he is ready to set a physical tone …

This question is a puzzle wrapped in an enigma …

For additional entertainment value, the NHL marketing department continues to use music as a way to reach a younger audience …

The opposing coaches made big, early impressions on their new clubs …

Here are a few of the favorites to earn playoff MVP honors …

Rest up tonight, guys …

Like Caesar standing on the shores of the Rubicon river, “the die is cast” …

Of course, picking a Stanley Cup winner is pure science …

