One Stanley Cup qualifier, the Vegas Golden Knights, is based in the desert. The other, the Florida Panthers, is from the deep South.

What perfect settings for the 2023 NHL finals, sand and palm trees.

Get ready, the puck is set to drop for the gritty Golden Knights facing off against the late-rising Panthers. Unlike the NBA Finals, ice hockey’s version promises to be a highly competitive series.

Game 1 is set for Saturday in Sin City …

And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/KEzo05YiG8 — Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) June 2, 2023

It’s almost time for the players to put on their party sweaters …

If you don’t know something about this series, Dano does …

While humble Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is on a “Quest” …

Sergei Bobrovsky is as humble as it gets. 😌 New episode of Quest For The #StanleyCup streaming now on @ESPNPlus in the US and https://t.co/Fw2foYkJsR in Canada. pic.twitter.com/aGclW3KnqU — NHL (@NHL) June 2, 2023

Sam Bennett promises to remain focused and intense …

Sam Bennett knows how to bring the intensity every shift 💪 He spoke with @Jackie_Redmond about his style of play and the @FlaPanthers long wait for #StanleyCup Final Game 1. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/WKUM7Ly5cc — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 2, 2023

“People” reports Matthew Tkachuk’s star will keep rising …

Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup and Becoming the Face of the NHL: ‘I’m Just Being Myself’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/rLwf3pSar0 — People (@people) June 2, 2023

NHL insiders remain impressed with Jack Eichel developing into a complete player …

Jack Eichel enters the Stanley Cup final as a contender for playoff MVP. He leads his team in scoring but he’s also impacting the game in all three zones like few others in the playoffs. #ThatsAFact A look at the complete game Eichel is playing in his first playoff run. pic.twitter.com/fDnxrmql5h — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) June 2, 2023

Radko Gudas, the Panthers’ heavyweight, said he is ready to set a physical tone …

Radko Gudas leads all remaining skaters with 77 hits this postseason and will aim to help his @FlaPanthers establish a physical edge in the #StanleyCup Final. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/si9up1Bevm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 2, 2023

This question is a puzzle wrapped in an enigma …

For additional entertainment value, the NHL marketing department continues to use music as a way to reach a younger audience …

The @NHL announced the headliners for a special concert series taking place as part of the 2023 #StanleyCup Final with Marshmello, Lil Jon and Flo Rida to open Games 1-3 with special performances. Full details: https://t.co/VB4IRLJ0cR pic.twitter.com/vXpVMwt3BG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 2, 2023

The opposing coaches made big, early impressions on their new clubs …

Paul Maurice and Bruce Cassidy are set to lead the @FlaPanthers and @GoldenKnights into the #StanleyCup Final during their first seasons with their respective clubs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/DKsqpyTDS5 pic.twitter.com/5r6fi7764N — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 2, 2023

Here are a few of the favorites to earn playoff MVP honors …

Who do you have winning the Conn Smythe Trophy? 🧐 #StanleyCup NHL x @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/UK8KNqHLuD — NHL (@NHL) June 2, 2023

Rest up tonight, guys …

Like Caesar standing on the shores of the Rubicon river, “the die is cast” …

Caesar is all ready for the #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/7JTpAZA6Tx — Bill Price (@BillPriceNHL) June 2, 2023

Of course, picking a Stanley Cup winner is pure science …