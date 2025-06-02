American tennis fans are getting a star spangled French Open quarterfinal match between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

Keys leads the head-to-head 3-2, but these two haven't met since 2024 Madrid.

Gauff and Keys are the last two American women in the French Open singles draw. They are coincidentally the last two to also win Grand Slams: Coco Gauff is the 2023 US Open champion, and Madison Keys is the 2025 Australian Open champion, but neither of these tournaments is on clay.

In head-to-head action, the two have met five times. Keys has won three and Gauff two. Only one of these matches was on clay, and it happened last year in Madrid where Keys prevailed in three sets.

Who will prevail: Coco Gauff or Madison Keys?

Opinions vary. Gauff is only 21, but she has a better track record at the French Open. She was a singles and doubles finalist in 2022. Gauff also won the doubles title last year with Katerina Siniakova. Keys’ best results are semifinal finishes in 2018 singles and 2022 doubles.

Madison Keys is playing with house money. She could have easily been ousted in the third round against Sofia Kenin as Kenin had several match points.

It could come down to two factors. Who starts the best, and who has the most confidence? Both will want to jump out to a quick lead, forcing the other to go for bigger shots to come from behind. Gauff’s superior athleticism is an integral part of her game that could give her the edge over Keys.

As for who has the most confidence, on paper, that should be Keys who has two titles this year: Adelaide and the Australian Open. Since winning the United Cup as a vital part of the US team, Gauff has not won another title in 2025; however, she was a Madrid Open and Italian Open finalist.

Watch Coco Gauff take on Madison Keys in the French Open quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 4 on TNT, truTV, and MAX.