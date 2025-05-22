Stars tie franchise record for most playoff goals in a period

The Dallas Stars trailed the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 after two periods on Wednesday in game one of the Western Conference Finals. However, they were able to storm back with five third period goals en route to a convincing 6-3 victory to take a one game to none series lead in the best out of seven series lead. The five goals scored by the Stars on Wednesday tied a franchise record for most goals in a period in a postseason game.

Who scored the third period goals for Dallas?

The Stars had five different goal scorers in the third period. They were defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland, Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland, Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario, Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario, and defenseman Esa Lindell of Vantaa, Finland. Heiskanen, Granlund and Duchene all scored in the first five minutes and 58 seconds in the third period on the power-play, as the Oilers went through a stretch of playing undisciplined hockey. All of a sudden, a 3-1 Stars deficit to the Oilers became a 4-3 Stars lead.

Seguin led the Stars with two goals as he scored Dallas’s opener at 15:22 on the breakaway. At the time, Seguin tied the game at one. Seguin led the Stars in points as he had two goals and one assist for three points. Granlund and Heiskanen also had a multi-point game, as that each had an assist with their goal for two points.

When have the Stars had five postseason goals in a period in the past?

The Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars have scored five goals in a playoff period seven times. They accomplished the feat in a 9-4 North Stars win over the Los Angeles Kings on April 18, 1968; in a 5-2 Northstars win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 24, 1980; in an 8-5 Northstars loss to the Edmonton Oilers on April 28, 1984; in a 6-5 Northstars loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on April 8, 1991; in an 8-4 Northstars win over the St. Louis Blues on April 24, 1991; and in a 7-3 Stars win over the Calgary Flames on August 20, 2020.