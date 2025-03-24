Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson joins the Orioles for a second time

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson of Greenfield, Indiana is joining the Baltimore Orioles for a second time. On Friday, according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, the Orioles signed Gibson to a one year deal worth $5.25 million with another $1.525 million in performance bonuses. A major reason why the Orioles signed Gibson is because they put starting pitcher Kyle Bradish of Peoria, Arizona on the 60 day injury list. Bradish is still recovering from elbow surgery he had during last year.

When did Gibson last pitch for Baltimore?

Gibson pitched for the Orioles during the 2023 Major League Baseball season. In 192 innings pitched, he gave up 198 hits (which led the American League), 101 earned runs, 23 home runs and 55 walks, to go along with 157 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.32. Considered a workhorse, he led the American League with 33 game starts.

Who else has Gibson pitched for?

Gibson pitched seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2013 to 2019. He was also with the Texas Rangers in 2020 and 2021, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and 2022, and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

Gibson had a record of eight wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 4.24 with the Cardinals in 2024. During 30 games and 169 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 161 hits, 80 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 68 walks, to go along with 151 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.35.

Look back to All-Star season

Gibson was an All-Atar during the 2021 Major League Baseball season. That year he shared his time with the Rangers and Phillies. He posted a record of 10 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.71. In 182 innings pitched, Gibson gave up 158 hits, 75 earned runs, 17 home runs, and 64 walks, to go along with 155 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.22. He was traded from the Rangers to the Phillies with left-handed pitcher Hans Crouse of Dana Point, California and right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy of Huntington Beach, California for right handed pitcher Spencer Howard of San Luis Obispo, California and two minor leaguers on July 30, 2021.