State Your Case. Bettors Are Big On Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57.

Bob Harvey
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (1)

In a state-by-state breakdown of DraftKings sportsbooks, it appears most of the nation thinks the Philadelphia Eagles  will win on Sunday.

As you would expect, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are the biggest Eagles backers. The Keystone State leads the way with 85% of the bets and 88% of the handle on Philly -1.5. The Garden State likes the Eagles point spread receiving 78% of the bets and an 82% handle.

Just one jurisdiction is backing the Chiefs. Kansas has seen 79% of the bets on Andy Reid’s team at +1.5.

Prop Me Up

At the moment, there are four prop bets that have emerged as favorites of the betting public.

Leading the way is KC tight end Travis Kelce scoring the first TD (+650) followed by Kelce anytime at (-125)

The always popular coin toss is trending tails (-105) while the exact score, Eagles 37-Chiefs 34 (80-1 odds) is seeing plenty of play.

Super Bowl MVP

The obvious choices are the quarterbacks. Both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are listed at +135. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is always a threat to have a monster game. But if you’re thinking outside the box, here are some other names we’re seeing as promising longshots.

A pair of Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown (+1600) and Devonta Smith (+3000) are worth looking at. Brown grabbed 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 scores. Smith, the former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia running Miles Sanders (+3000) , the former Penn State star, became the Eagles featured back thanks to a season in which he rushed 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Insurance For Patrick

If Mahomes is forced to leave the game because of his high ankle sprain, backup QB Chad Henne (+10,000) would be pressed into duty. He played well when asked to step in and might be worth a small play.

According to the American Gaming Association, a record number of Americans—in the millions—plan to bet on Super Bowl 57. An estimated $16 billion will be wagered, a number that is up 61% from a year ago.

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He was a host of "Dodger Talk" and says Kirk Gibson cussed him out in the Dodger locker room after hitting a game winning homer in Game 1 of the 1988 WS. Ah, the memories.
