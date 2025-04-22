Steelers and Shedeur Sanders, Is Pittsburgh Poised to Make the Move at No. 21?

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, one of the most intriguing rumors swirling around league circles is the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 21st overall pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has all but implied that if Sanders is still on the board when Pittsburgh is on the clock, the Steelers would not let him slide any further. This speculation has ignited debate across the NFL landscape, with insiders, fans, and analysts all weighing in on what such a move could mean for the franchise and for Sanders himself.

Now I’m hearing Shedeur Sanders well might fall all the way to the Steelers at 21, and I have no idea if they like him or not. ALL I KNOW FOR SURE IS: IF SHEDEUR FALLS OUT OF THE TOP 3, SOMEBODY IS GOING TO GET AN ALL-TIME STEAL OF A FRANCHISE QB. REMEMBER I SAID THIS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 22, 2025

The Rumor Mill Heats Up: Could Shedeur Sanders Land in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled. Aaron Rodgers, the team’s top free-agent target, has yet to clarify his intentions, and Mason Rudolph is currently penciled in as the starter if Rodgers doesn’t sign. This uncertainty has pushed quarterback up the priority list for Pittsburgh, and Sanders’ name has rapidly risen to the top of their potential draft board.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now the odds on FAVORITES to take Shedeur Sanders https://t.co/du8FoFwYDL pic.twitter.com/4ed5tpWOxV — MinkahBurgh Steelers (@SteelersWin109) April 22, 2025

Tomlin’s Influence and the Sanders Fit

Head coach Mike Tomlin’s role in this saga cannot be overstated. Multiple reports confirm that Tomlin is a strong proponent of Sanders, having been impressed by the quarterback’s leadership, adaptability, and football intelligence during a lengthy pre-draft visit. According to Tony Pauline, Tomlin “really likes Sanders, sees his potential, and is in favor of drafting the CU quarterback,” and would likely advocate for him if he’s available at No. 21. Sanders himself has been vocal about his readiness to lead an NFL team, sending a direct message to Tomlin and the Steelers: “I know I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take. I know I’ve done it, so I know what it looks like, back-to-back, over and over. I’ve been in situations where I know I had to change my playing style to adapt. I had six different offensive coordinators, I’m able to adapt to each one, and the production always went up. It never went down”.

If the Steelers draft QB Shedeur Sanders, the belief in league circles is that Deion won’t go after Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin with the same level of criticism as he would other coaches in the league. (Per @TonyPauline) pic.twitter.com/6i6q9OvPdY — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 22, 2025

The Steelers’ front office is reportedly split on the idea, with some preferring to address other needs, such as defensive tackle or wide receiver, but there is a growing acceptance that if Sanders is available, he must be seriously considered. Pittsburgh’s lack of a second-round pick, due to the DK Metcalf trade, makes their first-round selection even more critical. If Sanders is on the board at 21, it could force the Steelers to pivot from their original draft strategy and seize the opportunity to secure a potential franchise quarterback.

One additional layer to this rumor is the presence of Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and a Hall of Famer. Some have speculated that drafting Shedeur could bring calls for Deion to join the Steelers’ staff, but insiders suggest Tomlin’s established leadership would be uniquely equipped to handle any such distractions and keep the focus on team development.

High Stakes and High Drama

As draft night looms, the Steelers are preparing for every scenario, but the possibility of Shedeur Sanders falling to No. 21 has become one of the most compelling storylines of the 2025 NFL Draft. With Tomlin’s endorsement, Sanders’ pro-ready profile, and Pittsburgh’s need for a long-term answer at quarterback, the stars may be aligning for a bold move that could define the next era of Steelers football. Whether the rumor becomes reality will depend on how the draft board shakes out—and whether another team jumps ahead to snatch Sanders first. But one thing is clear: if Sanders is there at 21, the Steelers are very much in business.