Steelers Eyeing Justin Fields

Mathew Huff
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown

Despite making the postseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring need at quarterback. Kenny Pickett has not lived up to the potential and the team just recently released Mitch Trubisky. Plus, there is a reason that Mason Rudolph is a third-string quarterback. With this in mind, the team is monitoring the situation with Chicago Bears quarterback, Justin Fields. Many feel as if Fields can still thrive as an NFL quarterback in a different setting other than Chicago. He has shown flashes of greatness, but consistency has been an issue.

Justin Fields on Pittsburgh Steelers’ Radar

Could Justin Fields Thrive in Pittsburgh?

Justin Fields would certainly have a better supporting cast in Pittsburgh. However, one could also make the case that Fields is not as good as his draft stock. Regardless, it makes sense why teams like the Steelers are monitoring his status given what his ceiling is as an NFL quarterback. Fields came on strong at the end of the regular season for the Chicago Bears. He even got them into the playoff hunt. On the year, Fields logged numbers of 2,562 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions, a completion percentage of 61.4 percent, and a quarterback rating of 86.3. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

While Justin Fields does have the reputation of a running quarterback, he has also shown flashes of being a solid passer. As for the Steelers’ starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, he was injured toward the end of the year. However, he logged 2,070 passing yards, only six passing touchdowns to four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.0 percent. Considering all of this, the Steelers clearly feel as if they can develop Justin Fields into a quality passer and eventually re-take the AFC North.

Pittsburgh Still Looking for an Answer at Quarterback

Once Pickett went down, the Steelers had somewhat of a revolving door at quarterback. Thankfully, they had an elite defense who was able to keep them afloat in the playoff race. Pittsburgh once again made the postseason but were defeated in the Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills. Head coach, Mike Tomlin, has become adept at overcoming less than stellar quarterback play over the years. There is a reason that he has made the playoffs every year he has been the head coach in Pittsburgh. The team is also looking at Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill as potential options at quarterback according to Adam Schefter. Things are shaping up to be a very busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

