Jaylen Warren is the latest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to receive a lucrative payday. The five-foot-eight, 215-pound running back recently agreed to a two-year contract extension with the organization. The deal includes $12 million in guarantees and has a total value of $17.5 million over the next three seasons. Warren was originally expected to enter the new year on the restricted free agent tender for one year at $5.35 million.

“It’s a great feeling knowing they have my back,” Warren said after the deal was announced. “I’m going to do what I can to have their back.”

With Najee Harris departing this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers are confident that Jaylen Warren is ready to become the lead back in Pittsburgh’s backfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Running Back Jaylen Warren to Two-Year Contract Extension

Jaylen Warren’s Impact

Warren has made his mark in the NFL as a shifty, change-of-pace back. In recent seasons, he’s shared snaps with Najee Harris and has primarily been utilized as an elusive weapon to attack the outside of defenses. Moreover, he’s proven to be solid in the passing game. Since 2022, Warren has generated the sixth-most yards per carry (4.8) among running backs with at least 300 carries.

Last season, the elusive halfback recorded 4.3 rushing yards per attempt on 8.0 attempts per game, along with 38 catches for 310 yards. Jaylen Warren has also shown improvement running inside. According to Pro Football Focus, he forced 30 missed tackles and logged 3.2 yards per carry after contact in 2024.

Pittsburgh understands the potential Jaylen Warren possesses. As a result, one can expect him to be the running back shouldering most of the load this season.

Will He Be the Steelers’ Workhorse Running Back This Coming Season?

Many expect Jaylen Warren to take over as the lead running back, especially following his contract extension. He will still share some touches with Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell. However, the Steelers have high aspirations for Warren. His work as a complementary piece in Pittsburgh’s offense over the past few seasons is beginning to pay dividends.

Additionally, he will serve as a valuable pass-catching safety valve for veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers are a bit of a question mark this year, as no one really knows what to expect from their offense. However, they still boast a strong defensive unit. With the team putting their utmost faith in Jaylen Warren, he very well could be their offensive X-factor for the 2025 campaign.