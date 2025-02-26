Steelers Looking to Sign George Pickens to Long-Term Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly motivated to sign George Pickens to a long-term contract extension. Pickens has been one of the lone bright spots of their offense the past couple of years from a production standpoint.

“I had a really solid exit meeting with GP, and I can tell you that he has a desire to be great,” Omar Khan said Tuesday morning at the scouting combine. “He has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here, with respect to the contract. “We won’t discuss that publicly and usually those things are addressed at a later date.”

George Pickens is coming off another solid individual campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers Want to Sign Star Wideout, George Pickens, to Long-Term Extension

George Pickens’ Career Numbers

Ever since entering the NFL, George Pickens has made a significant impact. This past season, he came close to achieving 1,000 yards receiving. To be exact, he recorded 900 receiving yards in 14 games. If Pickens had been healthy for the full season, he would have easily surpassed the 1,000 yard mark. Moreover, he also logged 15.3 receiving yards per reception, three receiving touchdowns, and a career-best 4.2 receptions per game.

For his career, the former Georgia product has recorded 16.3 yards per reception, 12 receiving touchdowns, 59.2 receiving yards per game, and 3.6 receptions per game. He has also logged a career catch percentage of 59.4 percent and a receiving success rate of 48.1 percent. George Pickens will be entering year four of his career meaning he has only scratched the surface of his prime. A scary thought for opposing defensive backs and safeties alike. If the Steelers can get a consistent signal caller at the quarterback position, the sky is the limit for the star wide receiver’s potential. With numbers like these, it makes sense why the Steelers are looking to extend him long-term.

Pittsburgh’s Outlook Going Into Next Season

The Steelers have many questions ahead of them this offseason. Mainly at the quarterback position. There are multiple rumors saying they will move on from Russell Wilson. However, there are little to no indications saying they are sold on Justin Fields. Pittsburgh has been linked to a couple of veteran quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers. The coming weeks will tell us a lot of the direction of the Steelers’ offense. A facet that will be instrumental in securing George Pickens’ commitment to the team long-term. With all of this in mind, time will tell if George Pickens’ timeline correlates with the Steelers’ Super Bowl window.