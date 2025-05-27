NFL News and Rumors

Steelers QB Decision: Mason Rudolph Starts, But Will Aaron Rodgers Sign?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mason Rudolph throws a football for the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have major questions at quarterback. Mason Rudolph is QB1 for now, but that could change if Aaron Rodgers signs.

Mason Rudolph On Steelers QB Drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for keeping the outside noise to an absolute minimum, especially with Mike Tomlin at the helm.

The Steelers pride themselves on minimizing distractions and focusing on the product on the field.

Rodgers’ impending decision is a rare diversion for this organization.

Without Rodgers on the roster, Rudolph is the starter as the team heads into OTAs. For now, Rudolph is focused on what he can control: his performance.

“That’s nothing new to me,” Rudolph said via 93.7 The Fan. “There’s been constant noise — that is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring.”

Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers. Rudolph famously finished the 2023 season with a 3-0 record as the starter and led Pittsburgh to the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

After spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, Rudolph signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Steelers this offseason.

Rudolph is the leader of a Steelers’ quarterback room that includes Miami Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round rookie Will Howard.

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Looms Large

The Steelers are now playing the waiting game. Rodgers has all the power, and he knows it.

Rodgers has not committed to playing with the Steelers. However, his actions suggest he will sign with Pittsburgh at some point.

During a question-and-answer session over the weekend, a fan asked Rodgers if he would ever play with the Chicago Bears.

“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers travel to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 12.

The next date to watch out for is June 10. That’s when the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp starts.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Mason Rudolph throws a football for the Steelers.

Steelers QB Decision: Mason Rudolph Starts, But Will Aaron Rodgers Sign?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Anthony Richardson stands at the line.
Who Will Start At QB For The Colts? Anthony Richardson Favored For Now
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 23 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Holds Annual Meetings Amid Lockout
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles Social Media Shares Erroneous Graphic After Tush Push Is Upheld
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow stands in front of the mic.
Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 20 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Logo
Dream Team Loading: NFL Owners Will Allow Players To Play Flag Football At 2028 Summer Olympics
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thuney Contract
Joe Thuney’s New Chicago Bears Contract Could Make Him the Highest Paid Guard in NFL History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 21 2025
More News
Arrow to top