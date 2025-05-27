The Pittsburgh Steelers have major questions at quarterback. Mason Rudolph is QB1 for now, but that could change if Aaron Rodgers signs.

Mason Rudolph On Steelers QB Drama

#Steelers Mason Rudolph on not knowing about Aaron Rodgers future pic.twitter.com/4pDigjpT8e — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 27, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for keeping the outside noise to an absolute minimum, especially with Mike Tomlin at the helm.

The Steelers pride themselves on minimizing distractions and focusing on the product on the field.

Rodgers’ impending decision is a rare diversion for this organization.

Without Rodgers on the roster, Rudolph is the starter as the team heads into OTAs. For now, Rudolph is focused on what he can control: his performance.

“That’s nothing new to me,” Rudolph said via 93.7 The Fan. “There’s been constant noise — that is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring.”

Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers. Rudolph famously finished the 2023 season with a 3-0 record as the starter and led Pittsburgh to the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

After spending last season with the Tennessee Titans, Rudolph signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Steelers this offseason.

Rudolph is the leader of a Steelers’ quarterback room that includes Miami Dolphins backup Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round rookie Will Howard.

Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Looms Large

MUST SEE🚨: Aaron Rodgers just dropped a MAJOR HINT that he’s going to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year: ⬇️🔊 “I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip” 👀#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SNKsAvw6dn — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) May 23, 2025

The Steelers are now playing the waiting game. Rodgers has all the power, and he knows it.

Rodgers has not committed to playing with the Steelers. However, his actions suggest he will sign with Pittsburgh at some point.

During a question-and-answer session over the weekend, a fan asked Rodgers if he would ever play with the Chicago Bears.

“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers travel to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 12.

The next date to watch out for is June 10. That’s when the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp starts.