NFL News and Rumors

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Knows He Can Be Better Ahead Of Browns Clash

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Steelers offensive play has been all over the place so far this season, and Mitch Trubisky knows him and his side can be better. 

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 17-14 to the New England Patriots, in a game where they could have got more out of it, had they took their chances and made better decisions.

Trubisky was first to admit that his decision making and play wasn’t up to scratch, and it’s something he looks to focus on ahead of Thursday Night Football.

“I think there was some missed opportunities, just a couple of better decisions by me and giving our playmakers more of a chance so looking to fix that this week.

“I could take more opportunities down the field and thats where we can get our playmakers the football so I think better decision-making and taking those opportunities for sure.

“It’s there, we had our opportunities down, I think earlier I can take shots downfield. I could look for 14 (George Pickens) more often, he’s doing a great job for us and I’ve got to get these playmakers the football.

“Whatever route they’re running I’ve just got to get them the ball so it comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive, and putting ourselves in that position.

The Steelers take on the Browns this Thursday Night Football live exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Looking for some action on American Football? Checking out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Rookie

Top 5 NFL Rookie Seasons of All-Time: Golden Oldies and Relative Newcomers Make Up Our List

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
patriots vs bills prediction nfl picks betting trends
Top five NFL performers after first two weeks of 2022 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots
Ahead Of Face-off with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Insists He Won’t Play Until He’s 45
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL
Top 5 On-Field Brawls in NFL History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
CBS Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
CBS Sports NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Jaylen Watson
Chiefs Rookie CB Jaylen Watson Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Bills
Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson Receives Good News After Neck Injury Scare
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 21 2022
More News
Arrow to top