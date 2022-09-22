Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Knows He Can Be Better Ahead Of Browns Clash

The Steelers offensive play has been all over the place so far this season, and Mitch Trubisky knows him and his side can be better.

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 17-14 to the New England Patriots, in a game where they could have got more out of it, had they took their chances and made better decisions.

Trubisky was first to admit that his decision making and play wasn’t up to scratch, and it’s something he looks to focus on ahead of Thursday Night Football.

“I think there was some missed opportunities, just a couple of better decisions by me and giving our playmakers more of a chance so looking to fix that this week.

“I could take more opportunities down the field and thats where we can get our playmakers the football so I think better decision-making and taking those opportunities for sure.

“It’s there, we had our opportunities down, I think earlier I can take shots downfield. I could look for 14 (George Pickens) more often, he’s doing a great job for us and I’ve got to get these playmakers the football.

“Whatever route they’re running I’ve just got to get them the ball so it comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive, and putting ourselves in that position.

The Steelers take on the Browns this Thursday Night Football live exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Looking for some action on American Football? Checking out the best NFL betting sites.