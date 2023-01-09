NFL News and Rumors

Steelers Slammed After Performing Tone Deaf CPR Celebration Amid Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Collapse

Charlie Rhodes
A week has passed since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with a cardiac arrest, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ill-received CPR celebration in their final regular season game has left a sour taste for some.

As the Steelers’ game with the Cleveland Browns drew to a close in the fourth quarter at the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith pulled off a crucial sack on Deshaun Watson to ensure they walked away with a 28-14 victory.

This prompted celebrations from his teammates, who rushed over to hail Highsmith for his expert defensive play. However, one Steelers player took it one step further by performing a mock CPR while he was still on his back, although it is unclear from the camera angles used as to who the culprit was.

This incident comes days after Buffalo Bills’s Damar Hamlin had to be revived on-field after collapsing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, sending the NFL community into a state of shock.

Hamlin, who is now awake and responsive following an anxious 48 hours, has ensured fans he is on the road to recovery and spent the weekend cheering on his side who ran out eventual 35-23 victors against the Patriots, to secure a wild card match-up with the Dolphins.

The chest compression celebration has been used frequently down the years following sacks and touchdowns, but the tactless timing of the Steelers’ celebration has sparked a wave of backlash from fans across social media, who took to Twitter to vent their disgust at the ill-timed post-sack act.

Pittsburgh were agonisingly pipped to the play-offs by Miami Dolphins after they kicked a late field goal to defeat the Jets, meaning the 9-for-8 Steelers rounded off a bittersweet 19th consecutive non-losing season, which is an NFL record and cements coach Mike Tomlin among the history books as he claimed his 16th straight non-losing season.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
