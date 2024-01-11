NFL News and Rumors

Steelers vs. Bills: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2)

Sunday’s Wild Card tripleheader begins with the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Upstate New York to face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. Below, we examine the odds for Steelers vs. Bills and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Steelers vs. Bills Odds

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4)
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) breaks a tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14). Cook rushed for 179 yards in 31-10 Bills win.

On BetOnline, the Bills are massive 10-point favorites. The Bills have won three of the past four meetings against Pittsburgh, including 2022’s 38-3 win in Buffalo.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +195 -225 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-115) -10 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Steelers vs. Bills Predictions And Picks

Steelers +10 (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Nov 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) picks up 5 yards against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh loves being the underdog. The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won six of those games, the most in the NFL.

Since Mike Tomlin promoted Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback, the Steelers have not lost a game (3-0). Rudolph’s numbers in three starts: 53 of 71 passes, 716 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The real reason behind the Steelers’ turnaround is the 1-2 combo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield. The Steelers have rushed for 110+ yards in three straight games, including a 202-yard performance in Week 16’s win against the Seahawks.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, they will be without their best player, OLB T.J. Watt. The NFL’s sack leader in 2023 will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. The Steelers have played 11 games without Watt since he arrived in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-10 SU.

As impressive as the Steelers have been, the Bills have been better. Since Week 14, the Bills are 5-0, clinching the AFC East and No. 2 seed with their win over the Dolphins in Week 18.

Week 18 was the perfect example of the Josh Allen experience. A couple of jaw-dropping plays mixed in with a few mistakes. Regardless of turnovers, Allen has been sensational this year, accounting for 44 of Buffalo’s touchdowns this season. However, Allen’s ATS record in the postseason is 2-6.

If this game was indoors, I would be all over the Bills. However, the weather could play a major factor in neutralizing both offenses. A windy and messy game favors Pittsburgh. There are even rumors the game could be moved to Cleveland if a state of emergency is declared.

The smart move is to wait and see where the game is played. Then, assess the weather. I like the Bills to win, but the Steelers to cover in bad weather. Even if the wind and precipitation are under control, I still like the Steelers to cover. Buffalo is 0-4 this year when favored by 10+ points.

Bet on Steelers +10 (-115) at BetOnline

Steelers vs. Bills Best Prop Bet

Josh Allen 1+ Touchdown (-143)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) finds running room against Tampa Bay. Allen rushed for 41-yards.

Allen’s best weapon is his cannon of a right arm. Allen can change the game with one deep ball. However, what makes Allen dangerous are his legs.

Allen’s rushing numbers in 2023: 111 carries, 524 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Allen has rushed for a touchdown in 12 of the past 15 games.

What’s working against Allen is the Steelers have not allowed a rushing TD by an opposing quarterback all season. However, they have not played a quarterback with Allen’s size and speed. I like Allen to find the end zone against Pittsburgh, especially if there’s bad weather.

Bet on Josh Allen 1+ Touchdown (-143) at BetOnline
Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5)

Dolphins vs. Chiefs: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick Out As Patriots Head Coach: Will He Retire?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
Browns vs. Texans: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the sidelines
Next Titans Head Coach Odds: Mike Macdonald Listed As Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard
Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach: Who Will Replace Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
jeremy chinnn chases lions laporta (1)
Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers’ Forgotten Defender, Faces Uncertain NFL Future As Pending Free Agent
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lions-Rams NFL Wildcard Game Sets New Record For Most Expensive Tickets
Lions-Rams NFL Wildcard Game Sets New Record For Most Expensive Tickets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top