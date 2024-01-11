Sunday’s Wild Card tripleheader begins with the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers heading to Upstate New York to face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. Below, we examine the odds for Steelers vs. Bills and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Steelers vs. Bills Odds

On BetOnline, the Bills are massive 10-point favorites. The Bills have won three of the past four meetings against Pittsburgh, including 2022’s 38-3 win in Buffalo.

Steelers vs. Bills Predictions And Picks

Steelers +10 (-115)

Pittsburgh loves being the underdog. The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won six of those games, the most in the NFL.

Since Mike Tomlin promoted Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback, the Steelers have not lost a game (3-0). Rudolph’s numbers in three starts: 53 of 71 passes, 716 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The real reason behind the Steelers’ turnaround is the 1-2 combo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield. The Steelers have rushed for 110+ yards in three straight games, including a 202-yard performance in Week 16’s win against the Seahawks.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, they will be without their best player, OLB T.J. Watt. The NFL’s sack leader in 2023 will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. The Steelers have played 11 games without Watt since he arrived in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-10 SU.

As impressive as the Steelers have been, the Bills have been better. Since Week 14, the Bills are 5-0, clinching the AFC East and No. 2 seed with their win over the Dolphins in Week 18.

NFL Playoff against the spread records: Joe Flacco 11-4 ATS

Patrick Mahomes 9-5 ATS

Baker Mayfield 2-0 ATS

Brock Purdy 2-1 ATS

Jalen Hurts 2-2 ATS

Jared Goff 2-3 ATS

Matthew Stafford 3-4 ATS

Josh Allen 2-6 ATS

Lamar Jackson 1-3 ATS

Dak Prescott 1-5 ATS pic.twitter.com/x8w8CBI74K — John Ewing (@johnewing) January 10, 2024

Week 18 was the perfect example of the Josh Allen experience. A couple of jaw-dropping plays mixed in with a few mistakes. Regardless of turnovers, Allen has been sensational this year, accounting for 44 of Buffalo’s touchdowns this season. However, Allen’s ATS record in the postseason is 2-6.

If this game was indoors, I would be all over the Bills. However, the weather could play a major factor in neutralizing both offenses. A windy and messy game favors Pittsburgh. There are even rumors the game could be moved to Cleveland if a state of emergency is declared.

The smart move is to wait and see where the game is played. Then, assess the weather. I like the Bills to win, but the Steelers to cover in bad weather. Even if the wind and precipitation are under control, I still like the Steelers to cover. Buffalo is 0-4 this year when favored by 10+ points.

Per @KDKARadio host Marty Griffin: Sources tell him Steelers-Bill could get moved to Cleveland if lake effect weather and state of emergency is declared in Western New York on Sunday. He says that Browns stadium officials have been told to “be ready” Wow — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 11, 2024

Steelers vs. Bills Best Prop Bet

Josh Allen 1+ Touchdown (-143)

Allen’s best weapon is his cannon of a right arm. Allen can change the game with one deep ball. However, what makes Allen dangerous are his legs.

Allen’s rushing numbers in 2023: 111 carries, 524 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Allen has rushed for a touchdown in 12 of the past 15 games.

What’s working against Allen is the Steelers have not allowed a rushing TD by an opposing quarterback all season. However, they have not played a quarterback with Allen’s size and speed. I like Allen to find the end zone against Pittsburgh, especially if there’s bad weather.