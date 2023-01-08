The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off two-straight exciting wins where they won in the last minute. Kenny Pickett is starting to come into his own as a NFL quarterback and the Steelers’ defense has been doing it’s job. However, the division rival, Cleveland Browns, would love nothing more than to spoil Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into this matchup as 2.5 point favorites. Najee Harris is going to have to step up like he has in the past couple of games as the Browns come into this game ranked second in terms of passing yards allowed per game. As for the playoff implications, the Steelers have to win and hope the Dolphins lose. In other words, the Steelers have to win and need some help in order to get the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Steelers vs Browns Game Info

• Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

• Date: Sunday, January 7th, 2023

• Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Can Cleveland Play Spoiler?

The Browns are no stranger to spoiling Pittsburgh’s aspirations. Remember, just a couple of years ago, they upset them in the first round of the playoffs after the Steelers started the regular season with 11 straight wins. While this Steelers vs Browns matchup does not have as big of implications, the Browns still have the talent to come away with an upset.

With Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the Browns’ offense ranks 16th in the NFL. This middle of the pack offense could be problematic for Cleveland as they will be going up against the 11th ranked defense. Nick Chubb is going to have to be big in order for the Browns have a chance, otherwise the offense will become too one dimensional.

Can Mike Tomlin Keep up his Coaching Streak?

There seems to be one thing that is for certain in the NFL. Mike Tomlin will finish with a .500 record or above. Seriously, the Steelers head coach has never finished with a losing record. At 8-8, the streak is still very much alive. His team is playing very well right now and it would be hard to bet against Tomlin in this matchup, especially with the playoff implications that are involved. Najee Harris has been sensational as of late and the defense has gotten a game-sealing takeaway in the past two wins that came down to the wire. The offense is ranked 29th, so expect a defensive slug-fest.

Predictions For Steelers vs Browns

For this Steelers vs Browns game, we expect the Steelers to get another hard-fought win. It will not be pretty as both offenses are average to below-average. As a result, it will come down to which defense makes the most momentum-shifting plays. It is hard to bet against Mike Tomlin given his history as the Steelers head coach as well. Cleveland will put up a fight, but in the end, expect another game-winning play from the Steelers’ side.

