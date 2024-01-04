NFL News and Rumors

Steelers vs. Ravens: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III (33)

Week 18 features a Saturday afternoon matchup between two AFC North teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens (13-3). Below, we examine the odds for Steelers vs. Ravens and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90)
Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Steelers are 4-point favorites. This is shaping up to be a starters vs. backups game, with Pittsburgh playing their studs and the Ravens resting their top guys.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline -195 +170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-105) +4 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35 (-110) Under 35 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Steelers vs. Ravens Predictions And Picks

Ravens +4 (-115)

Pittsburgh must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. To make the postseason, the Steelers must defeat the Ravens. Then, the Bills or Jaguars must lose. The Steelers can also get in if the Texans and Colts tie.

Mike Tomlin, who clinched his 17th straight winning season, will stick with Mason Rudolph at quarterback despite Kenny Pickett returning from injury. Rudolph is 2-0 as a starter, completing 35 of 51 passes for 564 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Steelers will play all of their starters in a must-win game. Keep an eye on the health of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

As an underdog, Mike Tomlin is 57-31-3 ATS (64.3%). However, Tomlin struggles as the favorite, going 85-96-2 (47%) ATS.

With the one-seed secured, the Ravens will treat Week 18 like a preseason game. Baltimore is resting most of its starters, including Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Zeitler, and Marlon Humphrey. Expect that list to grow by the start of the game, and assume nearly every starter won’t play in the second half. Tyler Huntley will start in place of Jackson.

Just because the backups are in does not mean Baltimore can’t win. Look at the Ravens’ track record in preseason. Baltimore won 24 straight preseason games before losing this past summer to the Commanders.

The Ravens love being an underdog. Baltimore is 20-5 ATS as an underdog since 2018.

Baltimore is not going to roll over against their division rival. This is a Ravens’ defense allowing the fewest points per game (16.4) in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s offense is no juggernaut, ranking 27th in scoring (17.9 points/game).

The Steelers and Ravens have met seven times since 2020, with Pittsburgh winning six of those meetings. However, five of those games were decided by four points or less.

These two teams always play close games, including this season’s 17-10 win by the Steelers. I’ll take the Ravens to cover in a game that will likely come down to a field goal.

Bet on Ravens +4 (-115) at BetOnline

Steelers vs. Ravens Best Prop Bet

BAL Total Field Goals Over 1.5 (+100)

The Ravens’ offense has been dominant all season, thanks to their MVP at quarterback. However, Jackson is on the bench Saturday, meaning Huntley will be under center against the Steelers.

Huntley had some success last season as the starter when Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season. Huntley went 3-2 as the starter, throwing for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

However, Huntley did that with most of the Ravens’ offensive starters. That won’t be the case on Sunday. Because points could be at a premium, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker could be in for a big day, especially if Baltimore struggles against a Pittsburgh defense, allowing 19.6 points per game.

Tucker has made two field goals in four of the past five games against the Steelers. Without Jackson, I expect the Ravens will turn to Tucker for points, making at least two field goals.

Bet on BAL Total Field Goals Over 1.5 (+100) at BetOnline
