Steph Curry Ejected After Throwing Mouthpiece In Frustration

Kyle Curran
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was ejected from the court last night with around a minute to go after launching his mouthpiece in frustration at teammate Jordan Poole.

It’s the third time it’s happened in his career, and it came he was unimpressed by Poole’s ill-advised jump shot. It appears that the officials in the game believed that Curry was showing frustration towards them, however he was signalling his disapproval to his own teammate.

At the time of the ejection, it was a two point game and Curry’s loss could have costed the Warriors. However, it didn’t and they went on to win the game in wild fashion. Poole, who Curry was originally annoyed at ended up winning the game for Golden State, with just 2.3 seconds left on the clock. It was the first go-ahead field goal in the final 10 seconds of a game in Poole’s career.

The pair seemed to show some love after the game and amusingly, Poole threw his mouthpiece when he saw Curry on his way to the lockers afterwards.

Topics  
