News

Steph Curry Injury Detrimental To Golden State Warriors

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
3 min read
How to Bet on the NBA Finals | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Steph Curry is among the best basketball players today and one of the greatest players in history.

He is having another outstanding season.

Curry is averaging 30.0 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 6.8 assists per game, and 1.0 steals per game.

He leads the league in three-pointers made. Curry has 26 more made threes than the second-placed person.

Unfortunately for the Warriors and their fans, Curry suffered a left shoulder injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.

Below, we will discuss how Curry’s injury will impact the Warriors and whether they can survive without him for a few weeks.

How Will Steph Curry’s Injury Impact The Golden State Warriors?

Curry has more of an offensive impact on his team than any other player does in the league.

With Steph Curry on the court, the Warriors have an offensive rating of 118.9.

With Curry off the court, the Warriors have an offensive rating of 99.9.

When Curry is on the court, the Warriors have the best offensive rating in the league.

The 99.9 offensive rating with Curry off the court is the lowest in the league by a wide margin.

The worst offensive rating in the league is 107.5.

Jordan Poole will be asked to elevate his game but he has struggled this season.

He is shooting just 31.9% from three and is averaging 17.9 points per game.

Poole has shot over 35% from three in each of the last two seasons.

Golden State struggles mightily on offense when Curry is not on the floor.

Can The Warriors Survive Without Curry?

The Warriors currently sit 10th in the Western Conference.

They will slide down the West standings without Curry for the next 10-15 games.

With Curry not on the floor, Golden State has the worst offensive rating in the league.

The next four games for the Warriors are four difficult road matchups.

They will get a nice home stretch after the next four games.

After four straight road games, the Warriors will get eight straight home games.

Curry could return toward the end of the eight-game home stretch.

However, with difficult road games and five of their eight home games against good teams, Golden State will slip in the West standings.

They sit 10th in the West and will fall.

Golden State is in danger of missing the playoffs if Curry’s injury takes longer to recover or if he is not the same when he returns.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Micah Parsons Throws Shots at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Micah Parsons Throws Shots at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 14 2022
News
Dallas Cowboys Bringing In Former Pro Bowl Receiver T.Y. Hilton
Dallas Cowboys Bringing In Former Pro Bowl Receiver T.Y. Hilton
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 12 2022
News
Texans Raiders
Three First-Year Coaches That Could be on the Hot Seat
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 9 2022
News
Tennessee Titans Fires GM Following Ugly Loss in Philadelphia
Tennessee Titans Fires GM Following Ugly Loss in Philadelphia
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 6 2022
News
Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer
Trea Turner is a Philadelphia Phillie, and $300,000,000 Richer
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 5 2022
News
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike
Ja Morant Working On Signature Shoe With Nike
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 5 2022
News
FIFA-World-Cup-2022-Romelu-Lukaku-miss-vs-Croatia-video-scaled
Top 5 Failed Golden Generations at the World Cup | 2014-22 Belgium join list
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 5 2022
More News
Arrow to top