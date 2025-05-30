Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest New York Knicks fans in sports media. Smith believes the Knicks can pull off the improbable comeback against the Indiana Pacers. However, Smith has no faith the Knicks can defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen A. Smith On Knicks Chances Against The Pacers

Friday’s First Take was full of orange and blue skies after the Knicks’ 111-94 Game 5 win over the Pacers.

The Pacers still lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to close out the Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Only 13 teams in NBA history have won a series after trailing 3-1. Can the Knicks become the 14th team to do it? Smith gives them a decent chance.

“I give them a 30% chance to win,” Smith said on First Take. “I’m rooting for them, but I give them a 30% chance to win because I’m very worried about Karl-Anthony Towns.”

Towns was sensational in Game 5 and finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. However, Towns is dealing with a knee injury suffered earlier in this series. The knee clearly bothered him on Thursday night, as he was seen wincing in pain multiple times.

Stephen A. Smith Gives Knicks ‘Zero Chance’ To Beat Thunder

While the Eastern Conference remains undecided, the Western Conference representative in the NBA Finals will be the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games and are now a heavy favorite to win the NBA Championship.

If the Knicks somehow pull off the historic comeback against the Pacers and advance to the NBA Finals, does Smith believe his beloved team can pull off the upset?

In Smith’s mind, it’s the end of the road for the Knicks if they play the Thunder.

“I give them zero chance. Zero. Of beating the Oklahoma City Thunder if they were to advance to the Finals,” Smith said. “Days ago, I’m like, ‘Hey, we got a chance.’ And then I watched OKC, having to cover the Western Conference Finals and I see those bodies that they throw.”

Smith added, “Getting there, I’m all for it. But I would have to cover an NBA Finals where I’m a New York Knick fan and I literally believe from the bottom of my heart that nothing short of divine intervention would propel them.”

Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers is scheduled for May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.