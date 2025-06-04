One of ESPN’s most important commentators is adding more programs to his resume. Stephen A. Smith will launch two new shows with SiriusXM.

Stephen A. Smith Launching New Shows With Sirius XM

Smith is heading back to radio.

Smith will host and executive produce two original shows on SiriusXM. One will be a daily sports talk show airing weekdays on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82).

Smith previously had a show with Mad Dog Sports Radio from 2013 to 2017. Smith currently works with the channel’s founder, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, the legendary radio host who appears weekly on First Take.

Smith’s sports show starts on September 2. The ESPN host joins a Mad Dog Sports Radio lineup that includes Adam Schein in the mornings and Russo in the afternoons. Smith’s show will likely air from 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.

The second show will be a weekly program where Smith can dive into politics, pop culture, and social commentary. The show will air on a non-sports SiriusXM channel, to be announced at a later date.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said in a statement. “I’ve been on Mad Dog before, had the time of my life. So I’m loving the fact that I get to reunite with my guy, Mad Dog, on his turf. That, in itself, is a beautiful thing. But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of Pop Culture, Politics and Social Commentary…let’s just say it doesn’t get any better than that. September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio…especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle Up! I’m coming!”

Smith announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday morning.

Michelle Beadle And Cody Decker Speak About Being Replaced

“All I ask is to be treated with respect.” “Embarrassing.” “This didn’t feel good.” SiriusXM’s Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker react to the news that Stephen A. Smith is taking over their timeslot. pic.twitter.com/U601dyBpsN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 4, 2025

Not everyone is thrilled to see Smith returning to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio.

Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker currently host a show during the timeslot that Smith will occupy come December.

As the two hosts revealed today, they had no idea they were being replaced.

“Welcome to the Lame Duck and Who Knew? show here,” Beadle joked on today’s broadcast via Jimmy Traina. “Also known as Beadle and Decker. We got three hours of a show, for God knows how many more days, and we are here to bring that to you.”

Beadle later poked fun at Smith, who recently mixed up the Thunder’s Jalen Williams with NFL player Jamal Williams.

“If you want two hours of Jamal Williams needs to show up to the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Beadle said as a way of mocking Smith’s NBA acumen. “Wait, who’s Jamal Williams? That’s right, a guy that doesn’t exist.”

Let’s see if Beadle and Decker stay on Mad Dog Sports Radio through the summer.