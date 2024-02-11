The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared his pick on First Take. Check out Stephen A Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines

The wait is over! @49ers and the @Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII TODAY at 6:30 PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zgIHON72cl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

On BetOnline, the 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs.

The 49ers are looking to win their Super Bowl since Steve Young quarterbacked the team to a championship in 1995.

The Chiefs are underdogs in their second straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the Eagles as underdogs last season in Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Down 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered to defeat the 49ers by a score of 31-20.

View the odds for Super Bowl LVIII below via BetOnline.

Stephen A Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Smith quickly revealed his official Super Bowl LVIII pick on First Take this past Friday.

“Kansas City, 31-27,” Smith said on First Take.

Smith further elaborated on his Kansas City selection in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I think that the 49ers are formidable offensively. They can make a lot of noise,” Smith told GMA. “But defensively, I see a lot of holes, and if anybody’s capable of taking advantage of it, it’s Kansas City.”

Smith, who likes Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP, said he has to see the Chiefs quarterback lose to “believe it.”

