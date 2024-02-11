NFL News and Rumors

Stephen A. Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Dan Girolamo
Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared his pick on First Take. Check out Stephen A Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines

On BetOnline, the 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs.

The 49ers are looking to win their Super Bowl since Steve Young quarterbacked the team to a championship in 1995.

The Chiefs are underdogs in their second straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the Eagles as underdogs last season in Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Down 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered to defeat the 49ers by a score of 31-20.

View the odds for Super Bowl LVIII below via BetOnline.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -126 +106 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Stephen A Smith’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Smith quickly revealed his official Super Bowl LVIII pick on First Take this past Friday.

“Kansas City, 31-27,” Smith said on First Take.

Smith further elaborated on his Kansas City selection in an interview with Good Morning America.

“I think that the 49ers are formidable offensively. They can make a lot of noise,” Smith told GMA. “But defensively, I see a lot of holes, and if anybody’s capable of taking advantage of it, it’s Kansas City.”

Smith, who likes Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP, said he has to see the Chiefs quarterback lose to “believe it.”

If you want to side with Smith, click below to bet on the Chiefs +2 at BetOnline.

Bet on Chiefs +2 (-110)
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

