ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has released his Super Bowl LVII prediction on Friday, and the sports entertainer says the Philadelphia Eagles will win the NFL’s big game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leading into the 2023 Super Bowl, quite a few sportsbooks are showing the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites. Check out down below why the radio host/sports television personality believes Philadelphia will win the 53rd super bowl of the modern era.

Stephen A. Smith Super Bowl Prediction:

Stephen A. Smith Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Super Bowl

For Super Bowl LVII, Stephen A. Smith is picking the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “I think the Eagles are gonna win it,” said the sports journalist.

“I think Jalen Hurts is gonna do his thing, I think their running game is going to do their thing, I think A.J. Brown is going to do his thing, and I think the defense will answer the call when it matters most.

“It will be close, but the Eagles will win the super bowl Sunday. You can expect a thriller. Philadelphia is the most complete team in the National Football League this year. A lot of people have them as the favorites. Jalen Hurts was a top-2 candidate to win MVP. He’s clearly the most-improved player.”

Super Bowl 2023 Pick: Eagles -1.5

“In his [Patrick Mahomes] first five years in the National Football League, he’s been to the AFC Championship Game every year,” added Stephen A. Smith. “And this is his third super bowl. His name is Patrick Mahomes. He’s the real deal. There’s not much the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to do about it.

“But Eagles should be the favorites. Eagles lead the league in sacks with like 70? You got Reddick, who has 16.5. You got three other dudes with 11 sacks each, and you got Fletcher Cox, who also has seven sacks.”

Stephen A. Smith has liked what he’s seen from both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The ESPN analyst feels Philadelphia’s offense has enough to outscore Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs while holding them to less than 28 points.

“They get to the quarterback. Their loaded all around defensively, even though their secondary is their soft spot… If you’re gonna beat the Philadelphia Eagles, you gotta put up at least 30 points. And I don’t know if Kansas City can do that.”

For those logical reasons, he’s expecting the point total will go under 50.5. The point total has gone under in Philadelphia’s last five games played on a Sunday. Likewise, the total has gone under in four of Kansas City’s past five contests.