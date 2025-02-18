Stephen Curry Adds Another All-Star Game MVP to His Resume

Stephen Curry made sure to put a show for 2025 All-Star Weekend. This year’s festivities were held in San Francisco, California, where the Golden State Warriors play. As a result, this made Curry the unofficial host. This year, the league experimented with a four team tournament. The teams were drafted by Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. Candace Parker was the GM of the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge. O’Neal drafted the “OG,” team which Curry landed on as one of the top picks in the All-Star Draft.

Shaq’s OG’s consisted of Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. This year’s All-Star Weekend was met with mixed reactions from fans and players alike. One major criticism was the amount of time dedicated to intermissions compared to actual basketball played. While it was a single-elimination tournament, the target score was only 40 points in each game. As a result, the league tried to draw out as much TV time as they could. Regardless, Stephen Curry eventually showed why he is still one of the faces of the league today as he secured another All-Star Game MVP.

Stephen Curry Wins 2025 All-Star Game MVP

Curry’s Performance

Shaq’s OG’s ran into a little bit of trouble against Candace’s Rising Stars in the first game. The young players gave the NBA veterans everything they had and made it close until the very end. Eventually, Curry and company handled business as they inched closer to the target score of 40. Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Damian Lillard, finally hit the game winning point to advance to the championship round. Against the Rising Stars, Stephen Curry recorded eight points while showcasing why he is still the best shooter in the world. In the championship, Shaq’s team went up against Chuck’s Global Stars.

Curry’s squad got off to a quick run before Barkley’s team took a timeout which led to another intermission. Stephen Curry eventually led Shaq’s OG’s to an All-Star Game victory recording 12 points and even hitting a halfcourt shot. A shot that only Curry himself could make look effortless. Some will argue that Boston’s, Jayson Tatum, was robbed of All-Star Game MVP. Especially after scoring the game point in the title game and having a solid scoring outing himself. However, it is almost fitting that the unofficial host of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend claims the MVP honors after an impressive three-point shooting display.