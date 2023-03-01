Stephen Curry Could Return To Golden State Warriors Next Week

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may return to the lineup next week. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism Curry could return during the team’s three-game road trip beginning on Sunday night.

The road trip includes games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The news comes one week after the report of Curry’s “good progress” on his injuries.

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2023

Stephen Curry Has Been Out For One Month

Curry suffered multiple injuries to his left leg after colliding with Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV on February 4. Curry left the game and has not played in any action since the collision.

Curry suffered a lower leg contusion and partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.

During his absence, the Warriors have gone 5-4 without their star guard.

This marks Curry’s second major injury of the season. The first occurred in December when Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation. The Warriors went 6-5 in the 11 games Curry missed.

The Warriors Need A Healthy Stephen Curry To Defend Their Title

It goes without saying that the Warriors will need a healthy Curry if they have any aspirations of defending their championship.

On the season, Curry is 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on shooting splits of 49.5/42.7/92.2.

The Warriors are 32-30 on the year and winners of three-straight games, including a recent 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors finish their four-game homestand with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

NBA Betting Guides 2023