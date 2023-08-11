Stephen Fulton, the former unified super bantamweight champion, has announced that he will be moving up to featherweight to capture a world title and then after that face Naoya Inoue in a rematch to avenge his loss to the Japanese superstar. Inoue recently dethroned Fulton, knocking him out in the eighth round last month in Tokyo, Japan.

Stephen Fulton has stated that he now intends to move up to featherweight following his defeat to Naoya Inoue. He said he plans to win a world title in the division and seek a rematch with Inoue when he joins him at featherweight in future. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 9, 2023

Stephen Fulton, also known as “Cool Boy Steph,” is a 27-year-old American professional boxer. He held the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles before losing to Naoya Inoue in July 2023. Fulton has a professional record of 21 wins and 1 loss, with 8 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Naoya Inoue is a 28-year-old Japanese professional boxer. He is a four-weight world champion and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Inoue has a professional record of 25 wins and 0 losses, with 22 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 2

Stephen Fulton has expressed his desire to face Naoya Inoue in a rematch to avenge his loss. Fulton plans to move up to featherweight to capture a world title before facing Inoue again. It remains to be seen when the rematch will take place, but it is expected to be a highly anticipated matchup between two talented fighters.

Stephen Fulton’s decision to move up to featherweight to capture a world title before facing Naoya Inoue in a rematch is a smart move. Fulton struggled against Inoue’s power and speed in their first fight, and moving up in weight could give him a better chance to compete against other top fighters in the division. However, capturing a world title at featherweight will not be easy, as the current champions are a split bunch, with many of them being huge punchers that could potentially knock him out as Inoue did.