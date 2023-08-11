Boxing News and Rumors

Stephen Fulton Moving Up to 126 to Capture Title, Then Rematch Naoya Inoue

Garrett Kerman
Stephen Fulton, the former unified super bantamweight champion, has announced that he will be moving up to featherweight to capture a world title and then after that face Naoya Inoue in a rematch to avenge his loss to the Japanese superstar. Inoue recently dethroned Fulton, knocking him out in the eighth round last month in Tokyo, Japan.

Stephen Fulton, also known as “Cool Boy Steph,” is a 27-year-old American professional boxer. He held the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles before losing to Naoya Inoue in July 2023. Fulton has a professional record of 21 wins and 1 loss, with 8 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Naoya Inoue is a 28-year-old Japanese professional boxer. He is a four-weight world champion and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Inoue has a professional record of 25 wins and 0 losses, with 22 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue 2

Stephen Fulton has expressed his desire to face Naoya Inoue in a rematch to avenge his loss. Fulton plans to move up to featherweight to capture a world title before facing Inoue again. It remains to be seen when the rematch will take place, but it is expected to be a highly anticipated matchup between two talented fighters.

Stephen Fulton’s decision to move up to featherweight to capture a world title before facing Naoya Inoue in a rematch is a smart move. Fulton struggled against Inoue’s power and speed in their first fight, and moving up in weight could give him a better chance to compete against other top fighters in the division. However, capturing a world title at featherweight will not be easy, as the current champions are a split bunch, with many of them being huge punchers that could potentially knock him out as Inoue did.

Boxing News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
