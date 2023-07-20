Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Two of the best fighters in the world will clash on July 25, 2023, when Stephen Fulton defends his WBC and WBO Super-Bantamweight titles against Naoya Inoue. The fight will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and will be televised on ESPN+.

Fulton is the current WBC and WBO Super-bantamweight champion. He has an undefeated record of 21-0 with 8 of those wins by knockout. Fulton recently won the WBO Super-bantamweight title and is looking to secure the biggest win of his career against the IBF, WBO, and WBC bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.

Inoue is a very experienced boxer with a record of 24-0 21 KOs. He is an orthodox fighter with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents which is something he certainly will have to do if he wants to capture the WBO and WBC Super-Bantamweight titles this weekend.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best bantamweight fighters in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best bantamweight in the world.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Stephen Fulton +320 Naoya Inoue -400

The betting lines for the fight between Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue are very close. Inour is currently the favorite, with odds of -400. Fulton the champion is the underdog, with odds of +320. This means that a bet of $400 on Fulton would win $100, while a bet of $100 on Inoue would win $320.

The close betting lines reflect the fact that this is a very close fight. Both fighters are very talented and have a lot to offer. Fulton is the faster and more skilled boxer, while Inoue is the more powerful and aggressive fighter. I think the betting lines are fair. Inoue is the favorite, but Fulton is definitely a live underdog. This is a fight that could go either way, and I would not be surprised to see either fighter win.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Preview

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Fulton is the WBO and WBC Super-bantamweight champion, while Inoue is the WBA, WBC, and IBF bantamweight champion. This fight will be a clash of styles.

Fulton is a slick boxer with a good jab and a sharp counterpunching game. He is also very good at moving around the ring and making it difficult for his opponents to land their punches. Inoue is a pressure fighter with a lot of power. He is also very good at cutting off the ring and forcing his opponents to fight on his terms.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Naoya Inoue -400

The key to victory for Fulton is to use his speed and movement to stay out of Inoue’s range. He needs to be very careful not to get caught by Inoue’s power punches, or he could be in trouble. Fulton also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to counterpunch.

The key to victory for Inoue is to pressure Fulton and keep him on the ropes. He needs to land his power punches and wear Fulton down. Inoue also needs to be careful not to get caught by Fulton’s counterpunches, or he could be in trouble.

This fight is a very close one, and it is difficult to predict a winner. I think Fulton has the speed and movement advantage, but Inoue has the power advantage. Ultimately, the outcome of the fight will depend on how both fighters perform on the night in which I have Inoue being able to just squeak it out on the judge’s scorecards in the toughest fight of his career.

