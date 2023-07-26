UFC News and Rumors

Stephen Thompson Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the welterweight division between No. 7 ranked Stephen Thompson and No. 15 ranked Michel Pereira.

In Thompson’s last fight, he beat Kevin Holland via 4th round TKO due to a doctor stoppage at UFC Fight Night. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $350,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $515,000.

Stephen Thompson’s Net Worth

Stephen Thompson hasn’t been in the UFC as long as his opposition but he has made an estimated $2.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $3 Million.

Stephen Thompson has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the South Carolina regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2012 after getting signed as the IKF Kickboxing Champion.

Stephen Thompson’s UFC Record

Stephen Thompson holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-6-1 which includes 8 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 12-6-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Stephen Thompson’s Next Fight

Stephen Thompson will fight former fellow welterweight contender Michel Pereira in the featured bout on the main card this Saturday at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Stephen Thompson (-155) making him the slight favorite.

Stephen Thompson’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Stephen Thompson fights out of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

He is currently not in a relationship and is single.

  • Age: 40
  • Born: Simpsonville, South Carolina
  • Height: 6’0″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 75″
  • Coach/Trainer: Ray Thompson

