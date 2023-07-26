The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the welterweight division between No. 7 ranked Stephen Thompson and No. 15 ranked Michel Pereira.
Stephen ”Wonderboy” Thompson.
C’est le tweet. pic.twitter.com/vrKLC6PJV5
— MMA TIME (@MMA__TIME) July 18, 2023
In Thompson’s last fight, he beat Kevin Holland via 4th round TKO due to a doctor stoppage at UFC Fight Night. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $350,000, with a win bonus, performance bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $515,000.
Stephen Thompson’s Net Worth
Stephen Thompson hasn’t been in the UFC as long as his opposition but he has made an estimated $2.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $3 Million.
Stephen Thompson has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the South Carolina regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2012 after getting signed as the IKF Kickboxing Champion.
Stephen Thompson’s UFC Record
Stephen Thompson holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-6-1 which includes 8 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 12-6-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.
Stephen Thompson’s Next Fight
Stephen Thompson will fight former fellow welterweight contender Michel Pereira in the featured bout on the main card this Saturday at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Stephen Thompson (-155) making him the slight favorite.
Stephen Thompson’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend
Stephen Thompson fights out of Simpsonville, South Carolina.
He is currently not in a relationship and is single.
- Age: 40
- Born: Simpsonville, South Carolina
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Reach: 75″
- Coach/Trainer: Ray Thompson
UFC Betting Guides 2023
-
-
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Discover Top US Mobile Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed.
-