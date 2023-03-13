Sterling Shepard Agrees to One Year Deal With Giants

The NFL Free Agency continues to chug along. We have another wide receiver who has found his home for the 2023-24 season. In a surprising twist of events, Sterling Shepard has agreed to return to the New York Giants on a one-year deal with the veteran minimum base salary of $1.3 million. Despite the injuries and potential dissent between Shephard and the team, the organization thought it would be a good idea to bring back the veteran wide-out for at least one more year. With this in mind, it is time to dissect this free agency signing as the NFL Free Agency period continues to produce headline after headline.

Sterling Shepard Agrees to One Year Deal With the New York Giants

Sterling Shepard’s Career

While injuries have hindered Sterling Shepard’s recent years, Shepard still has an impressive resume. Over the years, he has caught 362 receptions for 4,038 receiving yards. On top of this, he has also scored 22 touchdowns to go along with a catch percentage of 66.3 percent. Shepard only played three games this past season, but he was still able to record a touchdown and 13 receptions on 24 targets. Sadly, his season came to an end when he tore his ACL in a Monday Night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, the wide-out has been known for his infamous blow up on the sideline in recent memory. However, he still could be a valuable presence to this New York Giants team, especially with them giving quarterback, Daniel Jones, a new contract. There is also a chance that there was not much of a market for the veteran wide receiver, so the returning to the Giants could have been his only option as well. Regardless, the New York Giants feel as if Shepard can still benefit the team, at least for another year.

How Shepard Fits the Giants

While Sterling Shepard’s best days are behind him, the Giants feel as if they can still use his veteran leadership. They obviously have faith in Daniel Jones as they just gave him a new contract, so having a familiar face around could not hurt. Shepard has been a constant on the Giants’ sideline since Odell Beckham left, even during the low-points. Shepard also had this to say about New York.

“Of course, this is like my second home.”

Sterling Shepard may not be the hottest signing of NFL Free Agency. However, his signing is a move that could go down as one of the more underrated moves of the offseason. Especially with the New York Giants progressing nicely toward becoming a Super Bowl contender yet again.

