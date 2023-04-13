One of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft is Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. The 25-year-old won two National Championships at Georgia, the school’s only championships in the College Football Playoff era. However, Bennett’s lack of size and arm talent threatens his chances of being drafted. Which round will Bennett be drafted in? Find out Stetson Bennett’s NFL Draft odds below.

From walk-on to national champion at his home state school. It means everything to Stetson Bennett.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/TaRdSJF8sc — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022

Stetson Bennett Went From Walk-On To National Champion

Bennett’s story from walk-on to National Champion has been well-documented. In 2017, Bennett was a walk-on at Georgia before transferring to Jones County Junior College. After one season at junior college, Bennett accepted a scholarship to be Goergia’s backup quarterback behind Jake Fromm.

After two seasons of limited action, Bennett became the starting quarterback midway through Week 1 in 2021 after starter J.T. Daniels injured his oblique.

Bennett never relinquished the starting job as he led the Bulldogs to a perfect 12-0 regular season. After losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, Bennett and the Bulldogs had their revenge in the National Championship, winning the rematch with the Crimson Tide 33-18. Bennett was named the Offensive MVP in the title game, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Bennett became the first quarterback since Alabama’s A. J. McCarron to win back-to-back National Championships after Georgia dismantled TCU 65–7. Bennett combined for six touchdowns in the championship, winning Offensive MVP for the second-straight season.

Stetson Bennett NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which round of the 2023 NFL Draft will Bennett be selected in?

Unfortunately for the Georgia quarterback, BetOnline believes Bennett will be undrafted (+175). Bennett is only 5’11” and 200 pounds, a huge detriment to his draft stock. He does not possess the same arm talent and pocket awareness as Alabama’s Bryce Young, who is also smaller in stature.

If Bennett is drafted, Round 7 has the best odds (+300) followed by Round 6 (+340). If Bennett is drafted, the oddsmakers predict him going on Day 3.

View the entire chart from BetOnline below.

Stetson Bennett Drafted in Which Round Odds Play Not Drafted +175 Round 7 +300 Round 6 +340 Round 5 +400 Round 4 +550 Round 3 +750 Round 2 +1600 Round 1 +3300

