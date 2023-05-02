Steve Asmussen, the all-time winningest trainer in North America, is once again pursuing his elusive first Kentucky Derby win. With over 10,000 career wins and earnings of around $411 million, Asmussen is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of horse racing. This year, he’s pinning his hopes on Disarm, a Kentucky Derby contender owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds. In this article, we’ll delve into Asmussen’s Kentucky Derby history, notable wins, net worth, and his family’s storied involvement in horse racing.

Steve Asmussen’s Kentucky Derby Horses and Pursuit of Victory

Despite his impressive track record, Asmussen has yet to secure a win at the Kentucky Derby. He has had 24 starters since his first attempt in 2001, coming close with second-place finishes for Nehro in 2011, Lookin At Lee in 2017, and Epicenter in 2022.

This year, Asmussen is hoping that Disarm, with Morning Line odds of 30-1 and BetOnline odds of 33-1, will bring him the long-awaited victory at Churchill Downs on May 6.

DISARM worked 4 furlongs this morning 49.20. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/cvg3Gi1sKb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

Steve Asmussen’s Notable Wins and Accolades

Although Asmussen has yet to win the Kentucky Derby, he has secured victories in other prestigious races, including the Preakness Stakes (2007, 2009) and the Belmont Stakes (2016). His Breeders’ Cup triumphs include the Classic (2007, 2017), Distaff (2014), Turf Sprint (2011), Juvenile Fillies (2011), and Dirt Mile (2012).

Gun Runner puts on a superb performance to bring home the win in a thrilling Breeders' Cup Classic pic.twitter.com/HZJHakRkjx — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 5, 2017

Asmussen’s exceptional achievements led to his induction into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2016.

Steve Asmussen’s Net Worth

Steve Asmussen’s illustrious career has earned him an estimated net worth of around $15 million. According to horse racing database Equibase, Asmussen has amassed a staggering 10,000-plus career wins, and $411 million in total career earnings, he has firmly established himself as one of the most successful and influential figures in horse racing.

Steve Asmussen’s Wife, Sons, and Family Legacy

Asmussen’s family has deep roots in horse racing. He is married to Julie Marie Asmussen, and together they have three sons – Keith, Darren, and Erik. Their eldest, Keith Asmussen, was born in 1999 and has already begun making a name for himself as a successful jockey.

Family Affair: Congratulations to jockey Keith Asmussen, who collected his first @ChurchillDowns win aboard Tonal Impact in Wednesday's 8th race for his father, owner/trainer Steve Asmussen. Mother Julie led into the winner's circle and was joined by brothers Darren & Erik. pic.twitter.com/MQT4Uz3DF6 — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) November 23, 2022

Keith’s career has been shaped by the guidance and mentorship of his father, as well as his uncle Cash Asmussen, an accomplished jockey, and his grandfather Keith Asmussen, a former Quarterhorse jockey.

The Asmussen family continues to carry on their rich legacy in the world of horse racing, with multiple generations working together to achieve success both on and off the track.

