Stories on X about Tiger Woods's mother Kultida

Jeremy Freeborn
Kultida Woods

Kultida Woods, the mother of golf superstar Tiger Woods, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Since Kultida’s passing there have been fascinating stories about her on X. Here are some of them.

We all know about the tiger head cover, but the embroidered message is fascinating. Woods has had this unique head cover since joining the PGA Tour in 1997.

This was Tiger Woods’s personal message on his X account. He talks about her being a great grandmother, and thanks the public for their understanding.

This is the unique interaction that Scott Van Pelt of ESPN had with Kultida prior to the final round of the four majors each year. Kultida would always ask ESPN’s most prominent golf broadcaster what he thought before Woods was to tee off for the 55th time during a major tournament.

It is fascinating that Kultida was seen at the recent TGL (The Golf League) events. So far Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club squad have a record of one win and one loss. Jupiter’s first TGL win came on January 27 in a 4-3 win over Boston.

It is fascinating it was Woods’s mother who encouraged him to wear a red shirt for the final round on Sundays. You simply could not imagine Woods wearing any other colour.

 

 

Golf News and Rumors X (Twitter)
