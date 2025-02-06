Stories on X about Tiger Woods’s mother Kultida

Kultida Woods, the mother of golf superstar Tiger Woods, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Since Kultida’s passing there have been fascinating stories about her on X. Here are some of them.

Kultida Woods would embroider ‘Love always, Mom.’ on Tiger’s headcover, so that she was always with him when he played in tournaments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LdMZAYdqgD — GolfMagic (@GolfMagic) February 5, 2025

We all know about the tiger head cover, but the embroidered message is fascinating. Woods has had this unique head cover since joining the PGA Tour in 1997.

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025

This was Tiger Woods’s personal message on his X account. He talks about her being a great grandmother, and thanks the public for their understanding.

This is the unique interaction that Scott Van Pelt of ESPN had with Kultida prior to the final round of the four majors each year. Kultida would always ask ESPN’s most prominent golf broadcaster what he thought before Woods was to tee off for the 55th time during a major tournament.

Absolutely gutted by the news of Kultida Woods’ passing. She was such a fixture of not only Tiger Woods’ life, but the lives of golf fans over the past 3 decades, all the way to the end with her appearances at TGL the last few weeks. One of golf’s quietly giant personalities. pic.twitter.com/kQmAxbC8GR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 4, 2025

It is fascinating that Kultida was seen at the recent TGL (The Golf League) events. So far Woods’s Jupiter Links Golf Club squad have a record of one win and one loss. Jupiter’s first TGL win came on January 27 in a 4-3 win over Boston.

Kultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of Tiger Woods who instilled his dominant spirit and encouraged him to wear a red shirt on Sunday as his power color, died Tuesday. Know more: https://t.co/2TfdOfjJmu pic.twitter.com/yNKRtHRhVg — BusinessMirror (@BusinessMirror) February 6, 2025

It is fascinating it was Woods’s mother who encouraged him to wear a red shirt for the final round on Sundays. You simply could not imagine Woods wearing any other colour.