Sun Belt Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
The upcoming conference tournament season in college basketball is sure to be full of excitement and anticipation as teams from all over the country compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Although the bigger conferences are expected to send multiple teams to the Big Dance, most leagues will only receive one or two bids, which makes these next couple of weeks of single-elimination games all the more crucial.

Starting on Monday, the ASUN Tournament will kick off with first-round games played at campus sites. Meanwhile, the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments will begin on Tuesday. These tournaments will lead up to the Ohio Valley crowning a champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

The ACC Tournament will be the first of the bigger conferences to start, with games beginning on March 7. This will be followed by the Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12 getting started on the following day. Bubble teams from each conference will be fighting tooth and nail to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The upcoming weeks will be filled with heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances as teams battle it out for a shot at March Madness glory. Fans can expect nothing less than intense drama and fierce competition as teams lay it all on the line for their chance to make history.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament Kicks Off Tuesday

It’s impressive to see Southern Miss turn their season around and win the Sun Belt Conference title after a difficult season in Conference USA last year. As the top seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, they will have a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but it won’t be an easy road. They will need to win three more games in the tournament to secure their spot, and there will surely be other hungry teams looking to do the same. Nonetheless, their 25-6 record speaks for itself and shows just how much they have improved this season.

  • Venue: Pensacola Bay Center

  • Where: Pensacola, Florida

  • When: Feb 28 – Mar 6

  • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

Sun Belt Conference Tournament Bracket

Southern Miss will be the top seed in the Sun Belt Tournament while Louisana is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Check out the Sun Belt Conference Tournament bracket below.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

