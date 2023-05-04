We continue to breakdown the field for the 149th edition of the greatest two minutes in sports

Sun Thunder enters the Kentucky Derby with +5000 odds making it the 17th longest-odd colt in the race to win. If he were to pull off an incredible run and somehow claim victory, it would be just his second career victory ever. This three-year-old Kentucky-bred colt is considered a bit inexperienced by many but he has displayed excellent top speed. Sun Thunder is jockeyed by Brian Hernandez Jr., a Louisiana native, who won the 2004 Eclipse Award as an outstanding apprentice jockey and guided Fort Larned to a win in the 2012 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Sun Thunder Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Sun Thunder has put together two solid performances that mostly led to his points total earning him a spot in the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs. Sun Thunder was entered in the Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds on Feb. 18, 2023, and finished second in a field of 14 horses. His runner-up finish earned him 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, adding to the four points he earned in the Southwest Stakes, bringing his total to 24 points, securing his place in the field.

Sun Thunder Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Sun Thunder’s trainer, Kenneth “Kenny” McPeek’s talent for identifying promising young horses at affordable prices and nurturing them has propelled him to the top of the racing world. One such example is Curlin, a colt that McPeek purchased for $57,000 and entrusted to his assistant while he took a break from training. After showing remarkable potential early on, Curlin was sold and went on to become a two-time Horse of the Year, earning over $10 million in prize money.

Similarly, McPeek purchased Noble’s Promise for a mere $10,000 as a weanling, and the horse went on to win a Grade 1 race, a Grade 3 race, and over $1 million in earnings. A native of Arkansas raised in Lexington, Kentucky, McPeek studied at the University of Kentucky before working as a hotwalker for trainer Shug McGaughey. Since starting his own stable in 1985, McPeek has trained over 1,700 winners, including champion Take Charge Lady and Belmont Stakes winner Sarava, as well as Frac Daddy, Rosalind, Tejano Run, Daddys Lil Darling, Eskimo Kisses, and Signalman. Through April 2022, his horses have earned more than $95 million in purses, a testament to McPeek’s keen eye for talent and dedication to his craft.

Horse Sun Thunder Post Position 13 Odds +5000 Points 54 Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. Trainer Kenneth G. McPeek Owner(s) R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine Breeder Southern Equine Stables, LLC Pedigree Into Mischief – Greenfield D’Oro, by Medaglia Auction Price $400,000

Sun Thunder Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Sun Thunder showed promise in his early races, finishing third in his career debut at Churchill Downs and then impressively winning by 6 1/2 lengths in his second race at Oaklawn Park. He then competed in the $750,000 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn on January 28, finishing fourth behind the dominant front-runner Arabian Knight. In his next start, the Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds on February 18, Sun Thunder finished second in a field of 14 horses and earned 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, bringing his total to 24 points with the four points he earned in the Southwest Stakes.

Sun Thunder then competed in the Grade 2 $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on March 25, where he finished fifth in a field of 12 horses. He followed this up with a fourth-place finish in the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, which likely secured him enough qualifying points to earn a place in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.

Career Record 6(1-1-1) Career Earnings $247,500 Earnings Per Start $41,250 Running Style Deep Closer Equibase Speed Figure 94

Sun Thunder Horse Pedigree

Into Mischief (USA) 2005 Harlan’s Holiday (USA) 1999 Harlan (USA) 1989 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Country Romance (CAN) 1976 Christmas in Aiken (USA) 1992 Affirmed (USA) 1975 Dowager (USA) 1980 Leslie’s Lady (USA) 1996 Tricky Creek (USA) 1986 Clever Trick (USA) 1976 Battle Creek Girl (USA) 1977 Crystal Lady (CAN) 1990 Stop The Music (USA) 1970 One Last Bird (USA) 1980 Greenfield D’oro (USA) 2011 Medaglia d’Oro (USA) 1999 El Prado (IRL) 1989 Sadler’s Wells (USA) 1981 Lady Capulet (USA) 1974 Cappucino Bay (USA) 1989 Bailjumper (USA) 1974 Dubbed In (USA) 1973 Maryfield (CAN) 2001 Elusive Quality (USA) 1993 Gone West (USA) 1984 Touch of Greatness (USA) 1986 Sly Maid (USA) 1993 Desert Wine (USA) 1980 Sly Charmer (USA) 1984

Sun Thunder Past Performances and Results

Sun Thunder had a somewhat shaky start to his racing career, but he made a strong comeback in his second race at Oaklawn Park, winning by an impressive 6 1/2 lengths after starting off the pace. Trainer Kenny McPeek then entered Sun Thunder in the $750,000 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn for his 3-year-old debut, where he placed fourth in a race won by the dominant front-runner Arabian Knight. In his next race, Sun Thunder finished second in a crowded 14-horse field at the Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds, earning 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and bringing his total to 24 points with the four points he earned in the Southwest Stakes.

He then went on to finish fifth in a 12-horse field at the Grade 2 $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and fourth in the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, which likely secured him a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. Sun Thunder comes from a strong lineage, with his dam being the placed Medaglia d’Oro mare Greenfield d’Oro and his maternal grandmother being the 2007 champion female sprinter Maryfield.

Keeneland 4/8/2023 9 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 4 93 Fair Grounds 3/25/2023 12 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 5 88 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 13 Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2) 2 2 94 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 4 92 Oaklawn Park 12/31/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 81