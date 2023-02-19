Sunday’s Best Bets: College Basketball

Despite the NBA being in its All-Star break, there is still a lot of action to get in on this Sunday afternoon. Sunday features a solid college basketball slate as we inch closer to conference tournament week and March Madness with plenty of teams still in contention for postseason play.

NCAA Basketball

Maryland @ Nebraska | Fox Sports 1 | 5 pm est

On Sunday, the Maryland Terrapins will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an exciting college basketball matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. With a record of 18-8 this season, the Terrapins are in good form and are coming off a recent win against Purdue. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers, with a 13-14 overall record, will look to continue their momentum after securing a Valentine’s Day victory over Rutgers.

The Maryland Terrapins started the season strong, with a record of 12-6 in their first 18 games. Since then, the team has continued to impress with a 6-2 record, securing wins against several formidable opponents, including Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue. Their only two losses during this stretch were to Purdue and Michigan State.

In their recent rematch against Purdue, the Terrapins trailed 28-25 at halftime. However, a stunning 43-26 run in the second half propelled Maryland to a 68-54 victory. Jahmir Young played a crucial role in the win, finishing with 20 points and five rebounds as the Terrapins outclassed their opponents on the court.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a solid start to their season, maintaining a .500 record with 10 wins and 10 losses through their first 20 games. In their last seven games, the team has gone 3-4, with losses to Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, and Michigan, but they managed to secure victories against Penn State, Wisconsin, and Rutgers.

In their recent matchup against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers had a narrow 40-35 lead at halftime. However, they managed to maintain their momentum in the second half, outscoring their opponents 42-37 and ultimately winning the game by a score of 82-72. Keisei Tominaga was a standout player for the Cornhuskers, scoring 22 points, while Sam Griesel contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds, putting in an impressive double-double performance on the court.

This game opened at Nebraska at +7.5 and was bet all the way down to +5.5 on some books. I like the road let-down spot here against Maryland following a big win over Purdue. Nebraska has been solid at home this year and I like them to keep this one close and potentially even pick up a win.

The Pick: Nebraska +6 Bet on Nebraska +6 at BetOnline

Iowa @ Northwestern | Big Ten Network | 6:30 pm est

When the regular season schedule was announced, few could have predicted that the upcoming matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats would have significant implications for the Big-Ten conference.

Northwestern comes into this game with an impressive four-game winning streak, while Iowa has also been in good form, winning four of their past five games.

In their previous meeting on January 31st, the Hawkeyes dominated with an 86-70 home victory, leaving the Wildcats eager for redemption. Meanwhile, Iowa has an opportunity to jump into second place in the Big-Ten standings if they can secure a victory in Evanston.

These two teams have vastly different approaches when it comes to their offensive styles. The Hawkeyes like to play an up-tempo game and excel in transition, while the Wildcats prefer a slower, more deliberate pace.

I see this one going much like the first where Iowa was able to force Northwestern to play uncomfortably fast, leading to turnovers and poor shot selection. Northwestern isn’t exactly built to play from behind, and like the first matchup, may struggle to get back into it if Iowa can push the temp and take a sizeable lead. I like the road favs in this pivotal Big Ten matchup.