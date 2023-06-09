Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Two of the best flyweights in the world will clash on June 10, 2023, when Sunny Edwards defends his IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos. The fight will take place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom, and will be televised on DAZN.

Edwards is the current IBF flyweight champion. He is a highly skilled boxer with excellent footwork and a sharp jab. He is also a very good counter-puncher, and his ability to fight the fight at his range is what makes it extremely difficult to fight against. Edwards is undefeated in his professional career, with a record of 19-0 with 4 knockouts.

Campos is a very experienced boxer with a record of 15-0. He is an orthodox fighter with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents which is something he certainly will have to do if he wants to capture the IBF Flyweight title this weekend.

This fight is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best flyweights in the world. It is a fight that could determine the best flyweight in the world.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Sunny Edwards -1500 Andres Campos +800

Sunny Edwards comes in as the massive favorite in this IBF flyweight title fight against Andres Campos. Edwards has been exceptional throughout his career during his undefeated 19-0 run and is considered one of the best flyweights on the planet and will be looking to solidify that status with his 20th win against Campos.

Andres Campos is a massive underdog in this spot mainly because he just doesn’t have the same type of hype that Edwards has but that doesn’t mean that he lacks the skill. He will be looking to cash in as a huge underdog this Saturday against his toughest opposition to date.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

Sunny Edwards will be looking to defend his IBF flyweight title for a 5th time when he takes on Andres Campos at OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom. Edwards is an exceptional boxer that utilizes his speed and movement to outstrike his opponents with relative ease. His sharp jab and the ability to counter is what is going to have Campos frustrated throughout this fight.

Andres Campos who is still a great boxer for the flyweight division may have his work cut out for him but it doesn’t mean he won’t put up a fight. He may lack in speed and footwork that Edwards has but he makes up for it punching power and aggression. Campos surely can land something big on Edwards if can set a trap and let his hands go.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Sunny Edwards -1500

Edwards is the more technical boxer, while Campos is the more powerful puncher. I think this fight will be close in the early going, but I think Edwards will be able to use his speed, movement, and jab to keep himself out of harm’s way and just cruise to an easy unanimous decision victory.

