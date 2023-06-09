Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card & Live Stream

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will be live at OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom this Saturday. Edwards will be putting his flyweight title on the line against a tough adversary in Campos in a fight that should be fast-paced with a ton of action.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $19.99 a month subscription or $149.99 annual subscription to ESPN+. For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as £168.

How to Watch: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

🥊 Boxing PPV: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos 📅 Edwards vs. Campos Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 When is Edwards vs. Campos: 2:00 P.M. ET

2:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Where is Edwards vs. Campos: OVO Arena Wembley

OVO Arena Wembley 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏆 Main Event: Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos 📊 Boxing Stats: Sunny Edwards 19-0, 4 KO | Andres Campos 15-0, 4 KO

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Ticket Prices

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will be live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, United Kingdom. The arena can hold up to 12,500.

This highly anticipated title fight between two of the best flyweights is expected to draw a sold-out crowd at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Being one of the biggest fight cards of the month for DAZN, tickets start at £47.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as £168.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos PPV Cost

Boxing fans can catch Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos with their DAZN subscription this Saturday night at 2 P.M. EST.

For boxing fans in the US, this fight will cost just a $19.99 a month subscription or $149.99 annual subscription to DAZN.

For boxing fans in the UK it will cost a monthly subscription to Sky Sports which is £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

Check out the full fight card for Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez below.

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Fight Card

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos will go toe-to-toe for the IBF flyweight world title.

Sunny Edwards is the current IBF flyweight champion. He is a very skilled boxer with excellent footwork and a sharp jab. He is also a very good counter-puncher, and he has the ability to finish fights. Edwards is undefeated in his professional career, with a record of 19-0.

Andres Campos is a very experienced boxer with a record of 15-0. He is a southpaw with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a very good pressure fighter, and he has the ability to wear down his opponents.

This should be a very exciting fight between two of the best flyweight fighters and the winner of this fight can keep it moving and start collecting belts. The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights as well.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos; For Edwards’ IBF world flyweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Emiio Salas; Heavyweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Ellie Scotney; For Johnson’s IBF women’s super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Davis Jamieson; British cruiserweight title eliminator

Nina Hughes vs. Katie Healy; For Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight title

Youssef Khoumari vs. Reece Bellotti; Super featherweight

George Liddard vs. Nikolas Dzurnak; 163lb catchweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Martina Bernile; Super flyweight

Muhammad Ali vs. Bryan Castro; Super bantamweight

Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Sunny Edwards -1500 Andres Campos +800

Boxing Betting Guides 2023