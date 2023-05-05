Suns’ Chris Paul Officially Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Nuggets

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has officially been ruled out for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets with a left groin strain. The Suns listed Paul on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game.

Chris Paul Exited Game 2 With Hamstring Injury

Chris Paul appears to possibly “strain” his left adductor (groin) on this play. Typical healing time is as follows Tightness: Day to day

Grade I: 7-10 days

Grade II: 4-8 weeks

Grade III: See you next season

pic.twitter.com/CwY0XZ6Dq3 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 2, 2023

In the third quarter of Game 2, Paul injured his hamstring while going up for a defensive rebound. The point guard exited the game and did not return. The Suns went on to lose 97-87 and now face an 0-2 series deficit.

“We’ve been in these situations before where we’ve had guys go down and we’ve had a number of guys step up,” Suns coach Monty Williams said Thursday. “We’re hopeful that a few adjustments to the lineup — not just Cam Payne — but a couple of the guys that play and space the floor a little bit more can help us.”

The Suns will be without their point guard for Game 3 and likely Game 4. Shams Charania said the team is preparing to be without Paul for the next three games.

So far in these playoffs, Paul has averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Nuggets Hold 2-0 Series Lead

The Nuggets took care of business in the first two games, winning both games on their home court.

Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been unstoppable in two games, averaging an astounding 31.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

The series now returns to Phoenix for two games. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have done their part, combining for an average of over 57 points per game.

However, the Suns’ bench has been abysmal, combining for 28 points through the first two games.

Friday’s Game 3 will be Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NBA Betting Guides 2023