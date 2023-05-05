NBA News and Rumors

Suns’ Chris Paul Officially Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Nuggets

Dan Girolamo
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has officially been ruled out for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets with a left groin strain. The Suns listed Paul on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game.

Chris Paul Exited Game 2 With Hamstring Injury

In the third quarter of Game 2, Paul injured his hamstring while going up for a defensive rebound. The point guard exited the game and did not return. The Suns went on to lose 97-87 and now face an 0-2 series deficit.

“We’ve been in these situations before where we’ve had guys go down and we’ve had a number of guys step up,” Suns coach Monty Williams said Thursday. “We’re hopeful that a few adjustments to the lineup — not just Cam Payne — but a couple of the guys that play and space the floor a little bit more can help us.”

The Suns will be without their point guard for Game 3 and likely Game 4. Shams Charania said the team is preparing to be without Paul for the next three games.

So far in these playoffs, Paul has averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Nuggets Hold 2-0 Series Lead

The Nuggets took care of business in the first two games, winning both games on their home court.

Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been unstoppable in two games, averaging an astounding 31.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

The series now returns to Phoenix for two games. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have done their part, combining for an average of over 57 points per game.

However, the Suns’ bench has been abysmal, combining for 28 points through the first two games.

Friday’s Game 3 will be Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
