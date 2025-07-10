Suns, Devin Booker Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Devin Booker is remaining with the Phoenix Suns for the foreseeable future. The four-time All-Star has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $145 million. The highest annual extension in league history. Despite a disappointing campaign where the Suns failed the make the playoffs with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the roster, Booker appears committed to the Suns organization for the long haul.

Booker has participated in Phoenix’s coaching search and has also made it known he would like to spend the remainder of his career with the organization that drafted him back in 2015. While the Phoenix Suns have a long way to go to reclaim dominance in the Western Conference, the team can once again make him the focal point of their offense.

Devin Booker Remaining Committed to Phoenix

Like Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker is looking poised to be a superstar who spends their whole career with one franchise. A rare occurrence in today’s NBA. Booker is already a Suns legend and helped lead the franchise to a NBA Finals appearance back in 2021. They eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, but Booker and the Suns took the Western Conference by storm that season.

Throughout Booker’s 10-year career, he has averaged 24.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.0 total rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Furthermore, he also possesses a career three-point shooting percentage of 35.4 percent. He is one of the league’s premier pure scorers and can play in isolation sets with the best of the elite guards. At one point of Devin Booker’s career, some NBA peers even put him in top-five current player conversations. Now, Devin Booker will look to guide the Suns to a new era where they can once again be a serious contender in a competitive Western Conference.

Suns Looking to Rebuild After Failed Super Team Experiment

Phoenix has a lot of work to do in the aftermath of the Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker “big three.” There are whispers of Chris Paul returning to the team and they did acquire Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in the blockbuster Durant trade. It remains to be seen whether or not they will retain Green, but the Suns are also pushing a new youth movement that will feature Khaman Maluach. It will be interesting to see where Phoenix goes from here, but Devin Booker remains committed to the organization long-term.