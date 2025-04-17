Suns’ Devin Booker Eligible for Two-Year Contract Extension

Devin Booker is eligible for a lucrative two-year contract extension this offseason. The deal could be for $149.8 million. Booker is currently in the middle of a supermax extension he signed in the 2022 offseason for $220 million that kicked in this season. Despite a rough year for the Phoenix Suns which saw them miss the playoffs with a win-loss record of 36-46, Devin Booker could be a rare case of a player staying with the team that drafted them for the entirety of their career in today’s NBA.

“I haven’t even thought about it to be honest,” Booker said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. “It’s a great situation to be in, though. Longevity in this league. Every year you can get, somebody wants you for an extra year or two, that’s always a pleasure. You never know when the game is going to stop.”

The four-time All-Star would gain an extra $75 million annually were he to sign the two-year extension the Suns could offer this offseason. He is currently due for $53.14 million for the 2025-26 campaign. The former Kentucky Wildcat is also due for $57 million in 2026-27 and $61 million in the fourth and final year of the max deal in 2027-28. So far, Booker has made $49.2 million with his current contract. Phoenix certainly has their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to reset their roster. However, retaining their franchise player in Devin Booker will be one of their highest priorities.

Phoenix Suns Could Offer Devin Booker Two-Year Extension Worth $149.8 Million

Devin Booker’s Career Numbers

While Devin Booker does turn 29 years of age in October, he is still one of the premier shooting guards of the Association. This past season, the two-time All-Time NBA Team member managed to average 25.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 total rebounds per game. Booker also logged an effective field goal percentage of 52.5 percent. These are not far off of his career averages. In 10 NBA seasons, Devin Booker has tallied 24.4 points, 4.0 total rebounds, 5.2 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.1 percent.

Taking a look at these numbers, Booker was not the problem with the Phoenix Suns. The organization will look to reset their team around Booker this coming offseason as they will most likely trade Kevin Durant. Expect a re-tooled roster with Devin Booker as the focal point of the team next season. Especially if he does sign the two-year contract extension that he is eligible for this offseason.