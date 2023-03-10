Suns Kevin Durant Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Ankle Injury

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is expected to miss two to three weeks because of a left ankle injury.
Durant had an MRI on Thursday, and the Suns released a statement saying Durant will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
ESPN Sources: Suns’ Kevin Durant (left ankle) expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023
Kevin Durant Injured Ankle In Pregame Warmups
Durant injured his left ankle during warmups before his first home game with the Suns. Durant went up for a layup before slipping and rolling his ankle.
The injury forced Durant to miss the game. The Suns went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the game, Durant was seen in a walking boot leaving the Suns’ arena.
Kevin Durant is ruled out for tonight because of this layup line injury😅#NBA | #Wearethevalley
pic.twitter.com/GGayR5vkR1
— BetterThanVegas (@btvbets) March 9, 2023
Durant Has Barely Played Since Being Acquired By The Suns
Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns on February 9 for four unprotected first-round picks, and a 2028 first-round pick swap.
Durant has only played three games with the Suns, averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.
The Suns won all three games with Durant in the lineup.
NBA Betting Guides 2023
- NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NBA Live Betting Guide 2023 – Compare Best NBA In Play Betting Sites.
- NBA Betting Apps Guide 2023 – Compare the Best Apps for NBA Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NBA Picks – Check Expert Basketball Picks & Predictions.
- The Latest NBA Odds – Compare the Best Basketball Odds.
- NBA Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Spread Bets.
- NBA Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Futures Bets.
- NBA Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Totals Bets.
- NBA Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Basketball Moneyline Bets.